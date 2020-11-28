TUNNEL HILL — When Northwest Whitfield High School got the ball, down three, with their season on the line and just three minutes left in Friday’s home playoff game against Stephenson, it was a situation they’d seen before, if only in practice.
“Everything from the last five minutes on is exactly what we’ve practiced,” said Northwest head coach Josh Robinson. “For them to make it happen in a game as important as this was unbelievable. It was just all guts and determination. It’s what you want to see as a football coach.”
Starting at their own 34, the Bruins drove methodically down the field, converting two fourth downs, and quarterback Owen Brooker found Preston Nealey for a go-ahead four-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds remaining to give Northwest a 28-24 victory and a spot in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs. Friday, they’ll play at Riverdale.
“You just have to breathe,” Brooker said of that final drive. “You just take a deep breath and say ‘let’s go get it.’ That’s why I play. I’ve been watching the game for years, and it’s what I’ve dreamed of. I knew we were going to win, I really did.”
As with the go-ahead touchdown pass, Brooker was instrumental on those two fourth downs. Needing nine yards, he avoided a rushing defender and scrambled down the sideline for 15 yards. On the second, he placed a throw to Ray Morrison on a six-yard slant.
Then, Brooker saw Nealey break open on a similar slant in the end zone to finish off the drive.
“I knew I just had to get it to him,” Brooker said. “He never drops anything.”
“I just thought ‘we did it,’” Nealey said of the moments after his game-winning catch. “I thought of my family and friends and how much it means to us.”
There were times early in the game where it looked like late-game heroics wouldn’t be necessary.
After the opening Stephenson drive of the game ended with a made field goal, Northwest’s defense allowed just 31 offensive yards for the remainder of the first half. The Bruins scored 13 straight, with a 24-yard Adrian Reyes touchdown run and two Yahir Zapata field goals, the last of which came as the second quarter buzzer sounded.
After halftime though, Stephenson’s offense found its legs. Three rushing touchdowns, including two from Terrence Guffie, went unanswered by Northwest, and the Jaguars took a 24-13 lead after the third quarter.
Guffie finished with 127 yards to go with his two touchdowns on 13 carries.
“I expected what we got in the third quarter,” Robinson said. “Probably for the first time all year, I had to go sit and watch film during the game to figure out what to do call-wise. The guys just stepped up and got us the ball back.”
Northwest’s offense had its chances during that stretch to stop the bleeding.
A big kickoff return left Northwest at the Stephenson 20 for one drive, and a short punt gave them the ball on the Jaguar 32 on another. Both were derailed by penalties and ended with field goals left just short. A Brooker interception also gave Stephenson a short field.
In the fourth quarter though, paired with a Bruin defense that was making stops, Northwest’s offense led the first of its two game and season-saving drives.
After converting a fourth down on a scramble, Brooker hit Morrison on a screen pass down to the one. Brooker then powered in for a touchdown two plays later. A Brooker-to-Morrison connection on a two-point conversion left the score at 24-21 with 5:06 left.
Brooker finished with 188 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception on 24-for-44 passing. He ran for 50 yards and the score on 13 carries.
“We made mistakes, and we were still able to score 28 on one of the best defenses I’ve faced in my years at Northwest,” Robinson said.
The Northwest defense forced a Stephenson three-and-out to set up the game-winning drive.
Stephenson got off one heave to the end zone after the go-ahead score, but it fell incomplete.
It’s the first playoff win for Northwest since 2016. Fridaywill mark the first time the Bruins football program has played a game as late as December, though this season was delayed two weeks due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Northwest Whitfield has never advanced past the second round of the playoffs.
The Bruins play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Riverdale.
