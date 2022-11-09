Dalton State College's men's soccer team entered a semifinal showdown with Life University in the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday without having allowed a goal in over a month.
On Wednesday night, Life scored two.
With the second, a game-winning goal with just over a minute left in the game, Life sucked the life out of Dalton State's unbeaten season.
Fourth-seeded Life (13-2-1) upended top seed Dalton State (14-1-3) 2-1 to hand the top-ranked team in the NAIA their first loss of the season and move on to the finals of the tournament in Montgomery, Alabama, Friday night.
The dream season is still alive for the Roadrunners after the loss. Dalton State won't be SSAC tournament champions, but the Roadrunners won the regular season SSAC title and enter the NAIA national tournament with hopes of a national title. Dalton State hosts a first and second round site at Dalton Stadium next week.
The game-winner, scored by Life's Manuel Carrillo at the 88:42 mark of the 90-minute match, broke a 1-1 stalemate that held for over 60 minutes of game time.
The Roadrunner defense gave up a goal for the first time since an 11-1 victory over Fisk on Oct. 5. The Roadrunners had shut out six straight opponents since then, including a 1-0 win over Life on the road in the regular season. Dalton State had given up just seven total goals all season while winning 14 games and drawing in three.
An early goal had Dalton State headed for another shutout win before Life broke the scoreless streak in the first half.
Leonardo Seixas needed just 3:37 of game time to get the Roadrunners on the scoreboard. Seixas put in an unassisted goal that put the early pressure on Life to score against the fifth-ranked defense in goals allowed in the NAIA.
Thierry Jules made it happen in the 26th minute, taking a pass from Luciano Diaz and sinking the score.
After Dalton State's early goal, the Roadrunner offense went quiet for the last 86 minutes of the game.
The first half passed with only one more shot on goal for Dalton State, a Javier Morejon boot, which was stopped by Life goalkeeper Luka Zakarija.
In the second half Dalton State managed two more, but couldn't get past Zakarija.
The teams matched with eight total shots. Life registered three shots on goal, sending in two of them. The eight shots allowed were the most allowed by Dalton State since a draw with William Carey on Oct. 2.
Seixas led Dalton State with three shots, while Morejon took two and Eliseo Padilla and Josh Ramos took one. Dalton State took seven corner kicks compared to one from Life, but the Roadrunners couldn't take advantage.
