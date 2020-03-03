Local roundup: Christian Heritage girls soccer shuts out Morris Innovative

Girls soccer
Christian Heritage 10, Morris Innovative 0
Two Christian Heritage School players — Athena Critides and Mary Kate Humphrey — scored four goals each as the Lions shut out Morris Innovative High School on Tuesday, 10-0. Also scoring one goal each for Christian Heritage were Elle McDonald and Rebecca Weyman. Critides notched two assists.
The Lions are 3-0 and host Coahulla Creek Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Morris Innovative 3, Christian Heritage 0
Morris Innovative shut out Christian Heritage, 3-0.
Girls tennis
Christian Heritage defeats Murray County, 5-0
Christian Heritage beat Murray County, 5-0. The Indians are 1-1.
Gilmer defeats Northwest Whitfield, 4-1
Gilmer beat Northwest Whitfield, 4-1. The winner for Northwest was No. 1 singles Sruthi Gireeshkumar 6-0, 6-1.
Northwest Whitfield is 0-2, 0-1 Region 6-4A.
Boys tennis
Gilmer defeats Northwest Whitfield, 3-2
Gilmer beat Northwest Whitfield, 3-2. Winners for the Bruins were No. 2 singles Gabe Kirk 6-1, 6-0; and No. 3 singles Will Summey, 6-4, 6-4.
Northwest Whitfield is 1-1, 0-1 Region 6-4A.
Murray County defeats Christian Heritage, 3-2
The Indians edged out Christian Heritage, 3-2. For Murray County, winners were No. 2 singles Samuel Woodall 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 singles Tyson Leonard 4-6, 6-0, 1-0; and No. 1 doubles Page Hayden and Jackson Sellers 7-5, 6-2.
The Indians are 1-1.
College golf
Dalton State finishes second at Sand Shark Invitational
The No. 6 ranked Dalton State College Roadrunners finished as the runner-up Tuesday in the Sand Shark Invitational at Oldfield Golf Club in Okatie, South Carolina.
Dalton State, which shot a tournament total of 874 (+10), finished second behind No. 3 Point (+7).
"This was a big week for us as a program," Roadrunner coach Ben Rickett said in a press release. "After a slow start to the spring, we did exceptionally well at holding together our emotions and played some great golf in difficult conditions against some of the best teams in the country."
The Roadrunners finished ahead of No. 1 Coastal Georgia and No. 9 South Carolina-Beaufort.
Dalton State's Ben Rebne finished first in the individual standings with a 7-under mark, besting the rest of the field by three strokes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.