Christian Heritage School’s Jax Abernathy was named the boys Class A-Division II North player of the year by Georgia’s high school basketball coaches as five total local standouts from Whitfield and Murray counties were honored on all-state squads.
Abernathy was named the top player among schools from North Georgia in the state’s smallest classification by the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association and the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association. The organizations released joint all-state honors this week.
In all, 24 players from each classification were selected to the GBCA/GACA teams, with 12 from the north and 12 from southern schools.
Southeast Whitfield senior Cal Rich was named to the boys Class 4A team. Dalton High junior Gracie Ridley was named to the girls Class 5A squad, Northwest Whitfield sophomore Kennedy Baker earned girls Class 4A honors and Murray County senior Mattie Nuckolls made the girls Class 2A team.
Abernathy, a junior, scored 29.4 points per game while leading the Lions to a 23-3 overall record, including a 21-game win streak to start the year. Rich, the Region 7-4A player of the year, became Southeast Whitfield’s all-time leading and rebounder during his senior season, leading the Raiders to a second straight state playoff berth.
Ridley averaged 18.5 points per game and 13.6 rebounds per game while leading Dalton to the Sweet 16. Baker earned the Region 7-4A player of the year award and led the Lady Bruins to the Class 4A Elite 8. Nuckolls returned from an early-season injury to lead Murray County to its first region championship since 1967.
