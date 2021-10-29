Local teams compete for playoff positioning in Friday football slate

North Murray battles Adairsville at home for playoff positioning
North Murray (6-2, 4-2 Region 6-3A) faces an important game in the Region 6-3A playoff race tonight at 7:30 in Chatsworth.
The Mountaineers host Adairsville (6-2, 4-2 Region 6-3A). With both teams sitting at 4-2 in the region, the game will serve as an important tiebreaker as the teams fight for the third spot in the region. Ringgold and Rockmart, both undefeated in the region, appear to be headed for the top two seeds as both have already dispatched both North Murray and Adairsville.
North Murray beat rival Murray County 55-20 last Friday, while Adairsville fell to Rockmart 49-33.
The late-season contest between these two had a playoff impact last season too. A 42-35 Adairsville win gave the Tigers the second seed and knocked North Murray into the third spot and forced the Mountaineers to go on the road in the first round, where they lost to North Hall 36-28.
Northwest plays Ridgeland tonight looking to stay on track for home playoff game
Northwest Whitfield (5-3, 2-1 Region 7-4A) can lock up the second seed in the Region 7-4A and a home playoff contest with two wins in the season's final two contests.
The first task is tonight, when the Bruins travel to Rossville to play Ridgeland (1-7, 0-3 Region 7-4A) at 7:30.
The Bruins rolled over Southeast Whitfield 52-6 last week as they took a break from region play. Ridgeland, meanwhile comes in as losers of seven straight games and without a region win. The Panthers' lone win was a 19-0 victory over East Forsyth, a program in its first season, in week one. Ridgleand head coach Kip Klein announced Oct. 21 that he would step down at the end of the season.
If the Bruins get through the Panthers tonight, a home contest against Pickens to help determine playoff seeding awaits in the final week of the regular season.
Southeast looks to go out with win over visiting East Forsyth
Southeast Whitfield (1-8) concludes its 2021 season tonight at 7:30 with a visit from first-year program East Forsyth (2-6).
It's a game between teams that aren't playing in a region this season. Southeast elected to not play a region schedule, making the Raiders ineligible for the playoffs, prior to last season, while East Forsyth is playing separate from any region after the school opened this fall.
The Broncos have managed two wins in their inaugural campaign — a 26-7 victory over Riverside Military Academy and a 49-0 win over winless Druid Hills.
The Raiders, meanwhile, have lost six straight since a win over Gordon Central early in the season. They'll look to close out year two under head coach Todd Murray with a win.
Coahulla Creek, Christian Heritage off this week
Coahulla Creek (4-5, 2-5 Region 6-3A) and Christian Heritage (3-6, 1-2 Region 7-A Private) are both off tonight before the schools conclude the regular season Nov. 5.
The Colts wrap up their schedule with a home game against Sonoraville. It's a chance for Coahulla Creek to keep improving on the school-record win total the Colts set this season. Christian Heritage, meanwhile, will play North Cobb Christian in a game that will likely decide the third and fourth seed for Region 7-A Private.
