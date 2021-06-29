Local volleyball team competes in national tournament

Contributed photo

C4 14U Edis traveled to Orlando June 18-21 to participate in the 48th Junior National Volleyball Championships. Out of 189 teams C4 Edis placed 39th overall. They were third place in the Ruby bracket and finished the tournament with a 9-3 record. Through the 12 games, they won 18 sets and lost eight sets. Front row, from left, are Abby Triplett, Hannah Ortiz, Kate Watson, Allie Lugo and Bridgette Arana. Back row, coach Kaysen Welsh, Karyme Smithey, Gracison Saylors, Chloe Edens, Emily Gallman, Georgia Smith and coach Edis Krnjic.