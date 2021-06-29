Local volleyball team competes in national tournament
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Evangelina Trevino Amiena age 94, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Mary Lou Harrison, age 96, made her journey home to meet the Lord on June 27, 2021 surrounded by her family. Mary Lou was born and raised in Carters, Georgia. After marriage, she was a lifelong resident of Murray County. Mary Lou enjoyed cooking and planting gardens. She prepared and canned …
Most Popular
Articles
- Area Arrests for June 25
- City of Dalton moves forward on $20 million aquatic center
- Lane closed on I-75 in Whitfield County on Monday
- Area Arrests for June 26/27
- Area Arrests for June 22
- Area Arrests for June 29
- Staten signs with Clemson
- Area Arrests for June 23
- Southeast, DSC grad Gutierrez to take over Northwest boys soccer program
- Area Arrests for June 24
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.