The Dalton State College women’s soccer team piled up nine goals in a rout of Agnes Scott in Decatur on Monday afternoon, but two goals were special ones for two former standouts at local high schools.
Southeast Whitfield High School’s Lesley Alanis and Dalton High’s Issela Briceño both scored their first collegiate goals as the Lady Roadrunners (2-1-1) thrashed Agnes Scott (0-2) 9-0.
Alanis needed just 5:50 of action to put in her first goal and the first of the day for the Roadrunners, when she found the back of the net off of a corner kick. Briceño’s goal came in the 70th minute with the game already well in-hand. A cross pass bounced off of a defender and to the former Lady Catamount, and the freshman put it home.
After the Alanis goal, Ava Vandoren scored two within four minutes of each other to put DSC up 3-0. Riley Bennett assisted on the first, while Alanis and Emma Johnson assisted on the second, which was in the 17th minute.
Molly Duncan added the fourth and final goal of the first half when Southeast grad Briana Hurtado found her on a corner kick for a header.
In the second half, Isabella Weigle scored two goals to go with Briceño’s. Sarah Morris assisted on the second. Brianna Smotherman put in an unassisted goal too, and Ivy Hyde, another freshman, also scored her first career goal to cap the scoring in the 85th minute. Hyde is from Fannin County High School in nearby Blue Ridge.
Dalton State dominated possession and shooting, piling up 24 total shots — including 19 on goal — to just two from Agnes Scott.
After an 0-1-1 start, the Lady Roadrunners have won two straight without allowing a goal. Dalton State scored three second-half goals to defeat Bryan College Friday night at home.
Dalton State hosts Pellissippi State on Friday at 7 p.m.
