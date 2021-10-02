Locke's 3 TDs help Christian Heritage get win in final non-region tune-up

Friday night's game in Morristown, Tennessee, against Lakeway Christian (1-4) finally felt a little more normal for defending Region 7-A Private champion Christian Heritage (2-4, 0-0 Region 7-A Private).
After four losses in the team's first five games, the Lions scored on the very first play — an 85-yard kickoff return by Ashton Blackwell — to set up a dominant 41-0 victory for the team that finished 10-2 last season.
"I thought we came out with great energy after a three-hour bus ride," Christian Heritage head coach Jay Poag said. "Obviously a great way to start with the opening kickoff return from Ashton."
Senior running back Solomon Locke tallied three touchdowns, including runs of 65 and 35 yards. Eli Thomason broke off a 70-yard touchdown run and caught a 50-yard scoring pass from quarterback Christian Thomas.
The Lions led 34-0 by halftime.
Christian Heritage forced four turnovers, including interceptions by Jordan Fisher, Jeffson Locke and Pierce Proctor.
"We've had an interesting six weeks and now it's money time as we start a four-game stretch of region games," Poag said. "We're excited to see if we can compete for a second straight region title."
The Lions kick off those four straight games of Region 7-A Private competition Friday as they host Walker Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.