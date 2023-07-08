His first at bat of the 2023 season for the Bryan College baseball team could have set Southeast Whitfield High School graduate Bryson Lofton back into an old mindset.
The former Raider standout struggled through a tough season and even questioned whether he wanted to continue playing baseball in his first season post-Southeast.
That first at bat for Lofton at Bryan was a strikeout. Lots of his appearances at the plate in his lone year at Cleveland State Community College resulted in the same disappointment.
But, this was a new Bryson Lofton.
A look to the crowd after the strikeout was returned with a reassuring glance from his dad and coach at Southeast, Brad Lofton.
Bryson returned to the plate for a base hit. Then, in his next appearance, his first collegiate home run.
At his fourth plate appearance, another homer.
“All my teammates were just jumping and cheering,” Lofton said. “That was electric for me, because I had worked so hard for that.”
Lofton’s success continued well beyond that first game in a Bryan uniform.
Lofton had just four hits in 30 at bats over 15 games played during his freshman season at Cleveland State in 2022.
At Bryan, an NAIA program, he had multiple games with more hits than he had in his entire Cleveland State season.
Lofton finished up the season leading the team in batting average (.423), home runs (20), doubles (21), RBIs (72) and hits (91). The third baseman was selected to the Appalachian Athletic Conference first team and all-tournament team and was an NAIA All-American second team selection by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
“I was playing great and just having fun while doing it, the best time I have ever had playing baseball,” Lofton said. “It was the greatest experience ever, and I can’t honestly wait until next year to do it again.”
Struggles at Cleveland State
After a fall campaign of strong hitting, Lofton would have considered himself on track to have a good first year of college baseball at Cleveland State
“It was pretty exciting going from high school to college to play baseball. I got there expecting to have a great time,” Lofton said. “I had a very good fall and played well.”
The spring season started, though, and Lofton fell into a hitting funk.
“The season rolls around at Cleveland State, and I just didn’t hit like I wanted to and didn’t play like I wanted to,” Lofton said. “Then I found myself not playing much at all.”
Eight of Lofton’s 15 appearances in a game, and three of his four hits, came in the first 16 games of Cleveland State’s season. Lofton’s playing time dwindled, and he made just one appearance in the team’s final 18 games of the year.
“That caused me to really struggle mental for the game of baseball,” Lofton said. “I was just not enjoying it like I did coming out of high school anymore. It was really a struggle just to get through that freshman season. I had thoughts on if I even wanted to play baseball anymore. For someone like me who has played baseball and loved it his whole life, that really isn’t a great feeling.”
Things weren’t working out on or off the field for Lofton.
“I knew I wasn’t going to go back,” he said. “I just felt like it wasn’t my home.”
Not yet knowing what his baseball future would hold, he headed to Sandusky, Ohio, for the summer to play in an offseason league.
Rediscovering love of the game
It’s that summer spent around baseball that Lofton credits with rejuvenating his love of the game that had been diminished by his disappointing first season after high school.
“I was still kind of bummed out for the year that I had the last year, but I knew I just had to get to work and make it better,” Lofton said. “Just worked out everyday, trying to have a positive mindset.”
Time not spent on the field was time spent in the gym as Lofton transformed his workout habits.
“I really got into the gym more than I ever had before. I just started noticing that I was getting bigger and stronger,” Lofton said. “The strength aspect played a massive role. I didn’t have to force it as hard to try to hit a home run, it started to come more naturally as my strength built.”
Lofton played in the summer league in Ohio with Dante Morton, a Calhoun High School graduate who Lofton knew.
Morton also happened to play at Bryan College.
“We both had a great time up there, having fun doing what we both love doing, which is playing baseball,” Lofton said. “That really brought the love of baseball back for me.”
Lofton had taken a visit to Bryan’s campus in Dayton, Tennessee, when he was in high school before deciding on Cleveland State.
Knowing he was searching for a new home, Lofton reached out through Morton to see if Bryan’s coaches had any interest in him.
“I felt like I belonged there”
Lofton knows his experience wasn’t without its upsides.
“Nothing is guaranteed, and you have to work hard for what you want. I think that’s what I took away from my time at Cleveland State. Even though it didn’t work out the best, I know it helped me become the player I am now,” Lofton said. “They helped me change my mentality from a very, very bad mentality. They helped me push through me just thinking I’m an average baseball player to really showing me what I can do. I was just scared that I was never going to produce like I did in high school.”
It was Bryan that reaped the rewards of that change in mindset.
“I felt like I belonged there,” Lofton said.
Whatever Lofton thought he would do in college baseball coming out of high school was quickly surpassed.
Lofton’s record for home runs in a season against high school competition was eight.
He hit four in one game — a March victory over St. Andrews — on his way to 20 for the year.
“It definitely spiked all of those goals that I set for myself coming out of high school,” he said. “After I passed eight, I just knew I had to keep going.”
Lofton isn’t satisfied though. That’s the kind of mindset that Cleveland State Lofton would have held.
He’s ready to keep working to improve on his sophomore campaign when next season rolls around.
He was a second team All-American. Now he wants first team. He wants more hits, more home runs, a higher batting average.
But there is one goal that’s the most important to him.
“My main goal is just to keep enjoying the game of baseball.”
