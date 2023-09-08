Just four minutes into a road game at Rockmart Friday night, Dalton had a 14-0 lead.
The Catamounts wouldn’t score again until the game’s overtime period, but that’s all they needed.
An Ethan Long overtime touchdown pass to Bubba Tanner put Dalton ahead 21-14, and RJ Storey sealed the game with an interception when Rockmart got the ball.
Dalton (3-0) overcame a Rockmart (1-2) team that beat them 63-43 a year ago, holding the Yellow Jackets to just 14 points on their home field.
Dalton needed just three plays and 50 seconds after kickoff to get on the board.
Long hit Tanner for a 30-yard touchdown pass with 11:10 in the first quarter.
After an Andy Atangana interception of Rockmart, Adriel Hernandez ran in for a four-yard score.
Rockmart chipped back into the game with a field goal to make the score 14-3 at half.
Another field goal in the third cut it to 14-6, and Rockmart tied the game at 14 with a 57-yard touchdown pass and ensuing 2-point conversion with 1:11 in the third.
There was no score in the fourth quarter, and Dalton got the ball first in the overtime period.
Long finished 14-for-21 with 211 yards and two touchdowns. Tanner caught both and totaled 93 yards on five catches. Hernandez ran for 91 yards on 16 carries, and Jeffson Locke caught three passes for 64 yards.
Dalton’s game against Rockmart last year was the first time the two programs had played since 1979.
Dalton returns home to host Lassiter next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
