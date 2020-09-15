Mack gets steady playing time in Titans' season-opening win

Isaiah Mack didn't record any tackles of sacks during the Tennessee Titans' season-opening win over Denver Monday night, but the Northwest Whitfield High School graduate logged steady playing time on the defensive line.
Mack, a Tunnel Hill native, was part of a defensive line rotation that held the Broncos offense to two touchdowns en route to a 16-14 road victory. Mack played most of his snaps at defensive tackle, consistently lining up over center and absorbing multiple blockers.
This is Mack's second year in the NFL. Mack, a 6-foot-1, 299-pound defensive tackle, went undrafted in 2019 out of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and signed with Tennessee, just about two hours away from his hometown. He played in 13 games, recording 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks, eight quarterback pressures and one fumble recovery. In a week 5 game against Atlanta on Sept. 29, 2019, during a homecoming of sorts, Mack had the best game of his young professional career with two tackles and half a sack.
The Titans (1-0) host Jacksonville (1-0) Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be aired on CBS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.