Westwood School student Kelvin Hudson learned a thing or two from the NFL player that spoke to him and his classmates that he can use when he gets older.
“It was amazing,” said Hudson — sporting a red football jersey — after hearing former Westwood student and Northwest Whitfield High School graduate Isaiah Mack speak. “I was so glad because I am a football player, too. I can’t wait to use his advice to improve my football game, too.”
Mack, stepping back inside the Westwood building since he was in Mr. (Stephen) Gregg’s class in third grade, spoke to a group of inquisitive students gathered in the gym at the school Friday morning.
“I haven’t been in this school since I was in third grade,” Mack said. “It feels good to tell kids that they can do it. If you work hard, you’re going to get somewhere. No matter what, you’re going to be special.”
Mack starred as a defensive lineman at Northwest Whitfield and Tennessee-Chattanooga before signing with the Tennessee Titans in 2019. Mack has bounced around several teams since then, but signed on with the Baltimore Ravens late in the 2021 season.
Mack briefly addressed the assembled Westwood students before asking if any students had any questions for him. Hands shot enthusiastically into the air, and Mack answered questions for nearly an hour, calling on students one-by-one.
Questions ranged from hardest NFL player to tackle (Either Ben Roethlisberger or Lamar Jackson) to most embarrassing moment playing football (Mack once fumbled while five yards away from scoring on a fumble recovery in college) to favorite school subject (history).
A lighthearted Mack joked with students as he rattled off answers and encouragements to the kids that are now in the same position he was in as a third-grader in the same school.
“I didn’t meet an NFL player until I was in high school, so it’s definitely great to speak to all the kids,” Mack said. “It feels good to show kids what someone from here can do.”
As for his NFL career, Mack said he was grateful for the Ravens giving him a spot late this season.
After a year playing for the Titans, Mack was cut in 2020. He spent time with the New England Patriots in 2020, then signed with the Denver Broncos prior to the 2021 season. He didn’t make the roster, then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad before the Ravens signed him with three games left in the 2021 season.
Mack played in three games and registered his first sack since his rookie season.
“I love the Ravens,” Mack said after speaking on Friday. “It felt good for them to bring me in and let me ball like I wanted to ball.”
The team signed him to a contract for the 2022 season in January. Mack hopes to stick around with the Ravens going forward, partially due to his newfound relationship with veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell.
“When you see him, it’s a little intimidating,” Mack said of Campbell, who is 6 feet 8 inches tall. “But he’s like a grandfather. He believed in me when I signed.”
