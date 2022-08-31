Former local high school football standouts Isaiah Mack and Kyric McGowan were both waived by NFL teams Tuesday, but each squad liked the Northwest Georgia natives enough to keep them on the practice squad.
Mack, a defensive tackle and former Northwest Whitfield Bruin, is back with the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad after the team waived him Tuesday.
McGowan, a wide receiver and Dalton High School graduate, signed with the practice squad of the Washington Commanders Wednesday, a day after the team cut him as it finalized the 53-man roster.
Both players were placed on the waiver list, but went unclaimed by teams on Wednesday. Both became free to sign with the practice squad or regular roster of any team at that point, and both stuck with the squads that they were a part of during the offseason and preseason.
Each team's practice squad can consist of 16 players. Practice squad members practice with the team, can be elevated to the regular roster or can sign with a different team.
Mack re-signed with the Ravens in January after appearing in two regular season games for the team last year. He went undrafted out of Tennessee-Chattanooga in 2019, and has appeared in regular season games for the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Ravens.
Mack has also been on the roster for the Denver Broncos and spent time on the practice squad for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but never made a regular season appearance for either team.
McGowan spent the preseason with Washington after going unselected in May's draft. The former Catamount played four years at Northwestern before spending a season at Georgia Tech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.