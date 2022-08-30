Former local high school football standouts Isaiah Mack and Kyric McGowan are looking for another NFL opportunity.
McGowan, a Dalton High School graduate, and Mack, a former Northwest Whitfield Bruin, were waived Tuesday as their NFL teams trimmed rosters to meet the regular season requirement of 53 players. The deadline for roster cuts was 4 p.m. Tuesday.
McGowan, a wide receiver, signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in May after playing his final collegiate season with Georgia Tech last year. McGowan appeared in two preseason games for Washington.
Mack was suiting up for the Baltimore Ravens in the lead-up to the season.
Both teams announced the moves on Tuesday.
Mack, a defensive tackle, made the Tennessee Titans after going undrafted in 2019. Mack bounced from Tennessee to New England to the Denver Broncos before spending time on the practice squad of the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.
Mack got an opportunity with the Ravens late last season, signing with the team for its final two games. Mack signed a contract for this year and had been with the Ravens through the offseason and preseason.
Mack and McGowan are available to be claimed by another team from the waiver list on Wednesday.
If not claimed, Mack and/or McGowan would become a free agent and could sign with the regular roster or practice squad of any team.
McGowan spent four years playing at Northwestern before transferring to Tech. With the Yellow Jackets, McGowan had his best collegiate season with 37 receptions for 467 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns.
McGowan caught one pass for 27 yards in the preseason for Washington.
Mack played at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga after Northwest. He has appeared in 23 NFL games for three teams across three seasons, totaling 12 tackles and 2.5 sacks. His most extensive playing time came during his rookie year in Tennessee when he appeared in 13 games. He got into eight contests — six with Tennessee and two with New England — in 2020 before making two appearances last year with Baltimore.
Mack recorded a sack last season and added another for the Ravens in the preseason.
