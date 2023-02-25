It was a game that had the caliber of a Final Four matchup, but Christian Heritage School had to play it in the second round.
A Christian Heritage team that started the season with a school-record 21 consecutive victories saw a playoff exit in the second round of the Class A Division 2 tournament Saturday in Montezuma.
The Lions, ranked second in the final regular season state rankings, dropped to fifth-ranked Macon County 66-61 on the road. A season Christian Heritage hoped would end at the state championship game in Macon instead ended in Macon County. The Lions finish the year 23-3, while Macon County (27-2) will play in the state Elite 8.
Christian Heritage was stuck as a No. 2 seed and had to hit the road for the second round because top-ranked Greenforest Christian resided in their region. The Lions' only two losses on the year headed into Saturday were to Greenforest, once in the regular season and once in the Region 7-A Division 2 championship game.
Macon County, the Region 6-A Division 2 champion, pulled out to a 13-point halftime lead over Christian Heritage and held off a Lion comeback attempt. The score at halftime was 36-23.
Jax Abernathy closed his junior season with a 26 point, 11 rebound effort. Braden Koneman nailed a trio of 3-pointers and hit all seven of his free throw attempts to wrap his Lion career with an 18-point game. Cash Hare hit three triples and scored 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.