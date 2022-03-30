Kurt Napier knows when people hear his last name around his home county, first thoughts will most likely go to other members of his family.
Napier is the new head football coach at Murray County High School, a position his father, Bill Napier, held from 1991-2006.
Most Murray residents might think of Bill, or perhaps of Kurt’s older brother, when they hear the Napier name. Billy is also headed into his first year at his new coaching position. The Murray County High graduate is even more of a local celebrity now that he’s gone national as head football coach at the University of Florida. Matt, the middle Napier brother, is the head football coach at LaGrange High School.
Kurt Napier knows his family name carries a legacy. The best way he knows how to honor that legacy is to add his own to it.
“I will always be connected to my family and trying to carry on my dad’s legacy,” Napier said. “But I’m also building it in my own way.”
Napier was named the head coach at Murray County High in February after former head coach Chad Brewer resigned after nine seasons. To help forge his own chapter in the Napier legacy, he’ll have to turn around a program that hasn’t seen the playoffs since Bill was coaching in 2005.
Bill Napier cemented his legacy at Murray during his time as head coach and in the years after while on the coaching staffs of several other local schools. The Napier patriarch died in 2017 after battling ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease).
Since then, Billy rose through the coaching ranks to become head coach at the University of Louisiana and now Florida, while Matt got his position at LaGrange.
But it was Kurt who was the first Napier brother to follow his father into head coaching. He became the head coach at Gladden Middle School, a feeder school for Murray County High.
While his older brothers were getting their shot at larger roles, Kurt Napier was waiting for his own.
A lot of his same players from Gladden will be on his first team this fall.
That was a factor in Kurt Napier’s willingness to pursue the position, along with his ties to the school as an alum and through his family.
He remembers a weekend last year when his brothers were in town, and the topic of the youngest brother’s coaching ambitions was brought up.
“When I told them I was interested in interviewing for the job, even just the idea of me taking over the program was exciting,” Kurt Napier said.
That’s an excitement that has been echoed in the Murray community, too.
“The kids are buzzing and talking about Murray County football,” Kurt Napier said. “I feel like there is a good energy right now. The administration is behind us and wants to help us be successful.”
He admits that his family name may have played a factor in the community’s reaction to his hire at Murray, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. He’s got a built-in support structure with which to exchange coaching ideas, something the Napier brothers have been doing for a long time.
“Seeing the success of Billy and Matt at the college level and high school level, I think the community sees the potential for success here,” Kurt Napier said.
“I just talk with him about how he runs his program at LaGrange, and I take some things that he says,” he said of Matt. “It’s been super helpful for me just to have someone like that to rely on and be able to talk through things.”
He’s his father’s son and his brothers’ brother, but Kurt Napier said he’ll be putting his own stamp on his program.
“It’s my hometown and a place that is special to me, but I definitely want to bring my own strengths and characteristics to it,” he said. “I have a special connection with the community already, but I want to keep that going.”
He describes himself as “detail-oriented,” a description that has been attached to members of his family coaching tree, too.
That was evident in a “meet the coach” event held by Murray County High in March in which Kurt Napier outlined his eight-phase plan for the program each year. Early spring is the “foundation” phase, before the team will move on to “identity.”
Another thing Murray County supporters can expect as a characteristic from the Bill Napier years? A focus on helping players grow off the field as much as on it.
“The way that my dad was able to run the program, I feel like from my end that I certainly want to continue his legacy,” Kurt Napier said. “Dad did a good job of trying to build men of character and good community members, too. (The community) can get behind the football team when they know it’s going to be done the right way.”
Kurt Napier’s time as head coach at Murray County High will further the community’s link with the Napier family. But the coach with the famous local name is out to make a name for himself.
“It’s certainly a great opportunity for me, being the youngest brother in the family,” Kurt Napier said. “I’m excited to get started.”
