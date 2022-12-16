Evidence of a team’s improvement isn’t always immediately apparent in its win-loss record.
There are incremental signs that show a team, a program, is headed in the right direction.
Sometimes those signs do lead to positive results in the record, and, for a few local high school basketball teams, that progress leaps off the page in the early part of the season.
North Murray’s boys are 7-0 through games played before today. The Mountaineers totaled just seven wins a season ago in a season that saw head coach Tim Ellis’ team go 7-19 and miss the playoffs.
The Dalton boys won just a single game last season, in which a young squad lost its first 19 games on the way to a 1-24 mark.
The Catamounts, with many of those same players — just a year older — sit at 6-0.
North Murray’s girls are 6-3 after going 6-18 last season.
Christian Heritage School’s girls are 3-4 through the first seven games under new head coach Greg Phillips, but the Lady Lions may take that after an 0-19 mark a season ago.
The Coahulla Creek girls are 6-2 and well on their way to a better mark than the 11-16 record of last season.
The signs are even there for the newest basketball programs in Whitfield County. The Dalton Academy started up girls and boys basketball programs last season, and neither got a win. The boys got the school’s initial basketball victory earlier this season. The girls are still looking for one, but the margin of defeat is starting to creep slowly smaller for a team that had almost zero organized basketball experience on its roster a year ago.
So how have the two most pronounced turnarounds — the North Murray and Dalton boys — happened?
For the Mountaineers, a new fast-paced, full-court pressing style that leans on heavy substitutions has yielded a huge upswing in offense.
North Murray’s highest-scoring game in 2021-22 was a 68-50 win over Adairsville. That was one of only two games in which the ‘Neers scored 60 or more points.
This season? North Murray has yet to score fewer than 70. The Mountaineers have nearly cracked 100 on a few occasions, settling for 98, 97 and 96. North Murray scored in the 70s in a 70-57 win over Southeast Whitfield and in a 76-55 win over Fannin County, but the other five games have seen the Mountaineers score at least 88. The Mountaineers average 87.8 points per game, nearly doubling the 44 points per game of last year’s team that included most of the same players and only one departing senior in forward Noah West.
Groups of Mountaineers will play in spurts, giving maximum effort and pushing pace for a few minutes, then a new squad of five comes in to replace them. Any defensive rebound is immediately pushed up the floor. Any quick shot is followed by crashing rebounders. Any shot that goes in is followed by defenders hounding and harassing ball-handlers in the back court.
When the whistle blows, a fresh five come in to do it all again.
Dalton hasn’t made any drastic stylistic adjustments, but a once young group has come back with more experience and internal improvements.
Senior Chaz Ramsey led Dalton in scoring last season with 10.2 points per game, but he’s taken it to a new level this year. Ramsey averages 20 points per game, and he scored 37, hitting shots both from short and long range, in a 79-69 win over Southeast Whitfield. Eli Burt helps out with 11 points per game, while sophomore point guard Kobi Cooper has stepped up to lead Dalton as the floor general, averaging 8.3 points and 4.5 assists per game.
The Catamounts have also gotten better at closing the deal in close games. The 1-24 team had plenty of near misses, but these 6-0 Cats have done a lot late to secure those precious wins. Dalton protected late leads against Southeast, Northwest and Heritage this season.
