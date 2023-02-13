Numerous local wrestlers are headed for the Georgia High School Association traditional wrestling state championships after punching their ticket to the state meet at sectionals over the weekend.
At sectionals, which divide each classification into two sections, the top six wrestlers in each weight class advance to state. The state meet begins with preliminary rounds Thursday at the Macon Centreplex.
Souther places first as Dalton sends six to state
At the Class 5A Section A meet at Cambridge High School in Milton on Saturday, Dalton High School's Riley Souther finished first in his weight class to lead six Catamounts who advance to state.
Souther got past Woodland's Kwadrus Wilson in the finals of the 285-pound weight class by fall to advance to Macon.
Stryker Woods joins him with a third-place finish in the 215-pound class. Woods fell in the quarterfinals before battling his way through three consolation rounds to grab third.
Randel Sliger placed fourth in the 150-pound class, while Zeadin Ausmus (132-pound), JR Deharo (113-pound) and Alex Overby (144-pound) each grabbed fifth in their weight class. Erik Torres placed seventh in the 126-pound class and will be an alternate.
Webb tops in 4A section as Southeast, Northwest send wrestlers to Macon
Southeast Whitfield's Olli Webb nabbed the top spot in the 113-pound division of the Class 4A Section A as both Southeast and Northwest Whitfield had wrestlers advancing from the sectional at Westminster School in Atlanta on Saturday.
Webb, a sectional and state champion last year, repeated at sectionals by defeating Central-Carrolton's Colt Mitchell by fall in the championship match.
Southeast's Areli Celis reached the final match in the 120-pound division before bowing out to Central-Carrollton's Ty Murray. Celis finishes second and will also head to state.
Southeast's Anthony Chacon (144-pound), Steven Morales (132-pound) and Bryan Ruiz (106-pound) all took fourth in their weight class to advance. Luis Familia, Raegan Gazaway and Joseph Morales each finished seventh and will be alternates.
Bryce Bryant (285-pound) and Timothy Younes (126-pound) were Northwest's top finishers in taking third in their weight class. Daniel Soto placed fourth in the 175-pound weight class, while Tony Burnecke was fifth in the 165-pound class and Eli Lane was sixth in 190.
Creek's Sanchez takes first, Colts have seven advance
Coahulla Creek's Adonnis Sanchez knocked off Morgan County's Miles Butler by decision to take first place in the 106-pound weight class at the Class 3A Section B meet on Saturday at Stephens County High School in Toccoa.
Sanchez led the way for seven Colts who placed in the top six at the event to advance to the state meet.
Drake Goff (126-pound) and Danny Liddy (120-pound) both reached the first-place match in their weight class before finishing second. Robert Sherrill was third in the 165-pound division, while Jackson Lowery was fifth in 190. Cain Guffey (157-pound) and Levi Lowery (215) both took sixth place to advance.
North Murray's Locke finishes first as both Murray schools have wrestlers advance
North Murray's Brandon Locke was crowned the champion of the 106-pound division at the Class 2A Section A meet Saturday at Jeff Davis High in Hazelhurst.
Locke won by fall over Branson Lee of Haralson County in the championship round to clinch his spot as one of eight wrestlers from Murray County Schools to advance to state.
Teammates Brock Bennett and Elijah Hardin joined Locke by finishing fifth and third in their division. Bennett competed in the 125-pound class, while Hardin was a 113-pound competitor.
Murray County High had a pair of second-place finishers, as Caleb Blair (138-pound) and Aaron Flood (175-pound) both reached the finals. Todd Banks (120-pound), Eli Hope (285-pound) and Luke Sims (165-pound) all finished fourth to advance to Macon, while Landon Souther finished seventh in the 190-pound class and will be an alternate.
Christian Heritage School's Wooten qualifies for state
Christian Heritage's Sam Wooten took sixth place in the 215-pound weight class at the Class A Section A meet in Trion on Saturday, qualifying for a spot at the state meet in Macon.
Wooten reached the semifinal round with two wins before being knocked into the consolation bracket and falling in the fifth-place match.
Southeast's Burse, Chacon bound for girls state meet
Southeast Whitfield's Terra Burse and Ninel Chacon have advanced to the state championships after clinching spots at the Section 1 meet on Saturday. There is just one classification in girls wrestling, which includes all competing schools.
The sectional meet was held at Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston.
Burse grabbed the sectional title in the 170-pound division, getting past New Manchester's Shania Joseph by fall in the championship match. Chacon placed sixth in the 120-pound division and will also advance to the state meet.
