Mares signs with Reinhardt

Dalton High School senior Jorge Mares signed a scholarship to run cross country and track at Reinhardt University. Front row, from left, are sister Belle Azua, stepfather Juan Azua, mother Rosa Cuna, Jorge Mares and father Jose Mares. Back row, former cross country head coach Karen Galyon, cross country head coach Beth Sams, Reinhardt cross country head coach Austin Brennan, community coach Ryan Cobb and track and field head coach Adam Martinez.

 Contributed photo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video