CHATSWORTH -- A boys and girls basketball doubleheader at Murray County High School Friday night featured two games between two rivals, and both needed a few extra minutes to decide.
A buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of overtime from Ethan Jackson lifted Murray County's boys over cross-county rival North Murray 54-51, and that came after the Murray County's girls also dispatched North Murray after an extra frame, winning 41-35.
The boys game got to overtime after a game that saw Murray County (9-4, 6-2 Region 6-3A) grab leads and North Murray (5-9, 2-5 Region 6-3A) storm back each time.
The first was an eight-point first quarter lead, which North Murray trimmed to one by half. The Indians also used a 9-0 run in the third to take an advantage.
In the fourth, Murray County led 42-37 before a flurry of points from Ty Kendrick pushed the Mountaineers up 45-42.
Jackson made a 3-pointer and Brannon Nuckolls, with a cast on his shooting hand that stopped only at his knuckles, coaxed a putback in that gave the Indians back the lead.
North Murray's Judson Petty scored the tying bucket with 1:11 left, and game-winning attempts from the two teams were off.
In that extra frame, North Murray held the ball for over half of the four-minute period on just the first possession, thanks to a few offensive rebounds. North Murray took the one-point advantage after that trip, but a Carson Weaver 3-pointer and Haden Newport free throw necessitated a tying basket from North Murray's Noah West with just 10.1 seconds left.
That's when Jackson ended the game. Newport dribbled up the court and drove left, looking for a shot, but instead found Jackson wide open on the right wing. The ball went through the net with about one second on the clock, and time expired as the Indians mobbed Jackson in celebration.
Newport scored 14 points and had 14 rebounds, and Weaver scored 16.
The girls game didn't require as many late-game heroics for the Lady Indians to get a win.
Murray County (5-3, 4-3 Region 6-3A) led 29-25 after the third, but North Murray (4-10, 0-7 Region 6-3A) held them to just three points in the fourth quarter to force overtime at 32-32.
North Murray struck first in that extra frame, with a Lily Rymer 3-pointer, but that would be all the points the Lady Mountaineers would get.
Murray County's Natalie O'Neal scored five points in the overtime period to help Murray County get the win.
In other action Friday night:
Boys
Cedartown 81, Southeast Whitfield 58
Southeast Whitfield (2-12, 0-6 Region 7-4A) fell 81-58 at Cedartown (5-8, 4-2 Region 7-4A) Friday.
Cal Rich scored 27 to lead the Raiders.
Southeast plays Murray County tonight at 7:30.
Dalton 73, South Paulding 70 (OT)
Dalton (7-6, 4-3 Region 5-6A) got a 73-70 Region 5-6A road win in overtime over Paulding County (10-7, 4-2 Region 5-6A). on Friday.
Karim Page scored 19 for Dalton, while Franklin Almonte had 15 points and 18 rebounds. Grayson Boyd scored 16.
Dalton plays at Christian Heritage tonight at 7:30.
Northwest Whitfield 93, Ridgeland 68
Northwest Whitfield (10-4, 4-2 Region 7-4A) shut down region-foe Ridgeland (3-9, 1-6 Region 7-4A) on the road Friday, winning 93-68.
Payton Baker led Northwest with 22 points, while Chandler Jackson scored 14 and Collin Hall had 12 points.
Sonoraville 54, Coahulla Creek 32
Coahulla Creek (8-6, 4-5 Region 6-3A) fell at undefeated Sonoraville (13-0, 7-0 Region 6-3A) 54-32 on the road Friday.
Coahulla Creek hosts Rockmart at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls
Dalton 54, Paulding County 45
Dalton (7-2, 4-0 Region 5-6A) returned from a layoff of a few weeks to defeat Paulding County (2-14, 1-5 Region 5-6A) 54-45 on the road Friday.
In their first game since Dec. 22 because of a COVID-19 quarantine for some players, Dalton was led in scoring by Grace Ridley's 20 points. Gracie Shaw contributed 13 points.
Dalton hosts Douglas County today at 2 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 64, Ridgeland 17
Northwest Whitfield (6-5, 6-0 Region 7-4A) blitzed past Ridgeland (1-13, 0-7 Region 7-4A) 64-17 on the road Friday.
Emma Allen was the leader in a balanced Lady Bruin scoring effort with 13 points.
Northwest plays Cedartown at 6 p.m. in Tunnel Hill Tuesday.
Sonoraville 57, Coahulla Creek 55
Coahulla Creek (14-2, 8-2 Region 6-3A) has lost just two games this season, but both defeats have come at the hands of Region 6-3A foe Sonoraville (10-3, 6-1 Region 6-3A).
The Lady Colts were edged 57-55 by Sonoraville Friday, despite outscoring the Lady Phoenix 19-11 in the fourth.
Brinkley Kate Reed scored 16 for Coahulla Creek, and Ema Turner had 15 points.
Coahulla Creek hosts Rockmart at 6 Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.