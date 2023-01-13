Ladd McConkey finished his redshirt sophomore season impressively with two touchdown catches and 88 receiving yards as Georgia overwhelmed TCU 65-7 in the national title game on Monday, and the North Murray High School graduate had a highly-productive season for the Bulldogs prior to shining on the season’s biggest stage.
McConkey finished as the Bulldogs’ leader among wide receivers in receptions (58), yards (762) and touchdowns (7). McConkey trailed only standout tight end Brock Bowers in catches and yards on the team, but the two touchdowns in the title game gave McConkey seven for the season, tying Bowers for the team lead.
McConkey also made impacts in the run game and on special teams. He totaled 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just seven attempts.
McConkey returned five punts for 82 yards and 16 kickoffs for 197 yards.
With Georgia coming into 2022 looking to repeat after winning the national title the previous season, the Bulldogs started off with a bang in the season opener against Oregon.
McConkey did, too.
McConkey caught five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in a 49-3 rout over the Ducks in Atlanta, also scooting in for one of his two rushing scores.
McConkey caught just one pass in the defending champs’ next game against Samford, but it was a big one. He hauled in a 37-yarder that matched his season-long.
McConkey was held out of the end zone for six straight games — despite setting a career-high for receptions with six against Kent State — after his two-TD performance in the opener against Oregon, but he found his stride again.
McConkey rattled off scores in three straight games against Southeastern Conference opponents, picking up receiving touchdowns against Florida and Tennessee before adding a receiving touchdown and a 70-yard rushing score at Mississippi State.
McConkey’s 94 receiving yards against Tennessee, which was No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings at the time, was a season high.
After two quiet games against Kentucky and rival Georgia Tech to close out the season, McConkey made his presence felt on the national stage again in Georgia’s 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game.
McConkey caught five passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Tigers that secured Georgia’s spot in the College Football Playoff.
McConkey had just two catches as Georgia survived a 42-41 semifinal against Ohio State, but the former Mountaineer bounced back for a stellar title game.
McConkey had the answering touchdown in the first quarter after TCU cut Georgia’s lead to 10-7, sprinting into the open and catching a 37-yard score that matched his season long reception. McConkey’s final touchdown put Georgia up 52-7 in the fourth quarter.
It was McConkey’s second straight season leading Georgia wide receivers in receptions, but he nearly doubled his reception total in his second campaign in college football, going from 31 to 58.
