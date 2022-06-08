If you walk into J&W Sports Apparel in Chatsworth, you’ll most likely be greeted with a shout of “What kind of fan are you?” from co-owner Wes O’Dell.
If the answer to that question involves the Georgia Bulldogs or North Murray Mountaineers, Saturday may be the day to visit the shop at 119 E. Cherokee St.
Hometown hero, North Murray grad and Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey will be at the store Saturday signing autographs. The Chatsworth native and recently-crowned national champion will be on hand from noon to 3 p.m. Autographs cost $40 with personalized inscriptions set at $5 more.
“We’ve been working on this, but Ladd has stayed so busy,” O’Dell said. “I’m lucky to get him this weekend. I’m very pleased, and I hope he’ll be very happy to get his hometown signing in.”
McConkey will sign all that he can while he’s there, and customers can also drop off any items they wish to get signed along with payment if they can’t stay. Payment is cash only and all the money goes to McConkey.
“He’ll sign about anything unless he decides he doesn’t want to sign something,” O’Dell said “He knows what to do and not get in trouble.”
Until recently, McConkey accepting payments for signing autographs would have been outlawed under NCAA rules, with McConkey being ruled ineligible to play if caught.
Last summer, college athletes began being allowed to make money off of their “name, image and likeness,” opening the door for players like McConkey to capitalize off of the fame he has built, especially in his hometown, as a member of the 2021 national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
“Everybody loves him around here, and I’m sure there will be people coming from all around,” O’Dell.
The new rules regarding college players making money have also been a game-changer for shops like J&W. The store regularly hosts signings for former players from Georgia, Tennessee and others, but those are usually players that have long-since departed the schools.
Last summer, with new rules in place, O’Dell hosted wide receiver Kearis Jackson and running back Zamir White, then on the Georgia roster, for a signing.
O’Dell said he’s glad to host McConkey for a signing to help his local fans connect with him.
“Everybody and their uncle is always wanting his autograph, but he’s not able to be in town much.” O’Dell said. “I’m just glad to be able to host this event and I hope there’s a big turnout for Ladd.”
