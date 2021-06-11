Medical professionals provide sports physicals

Working with Murray County High School staff, health care professionals from Hamilton Physician Group (HPG) and Hamilton Sports Medicine recently provided sports physicals to student athletes from Murray County High School and Gladden Middle School.
Participating were: Nancy Giammarella, nurse practitioner; Michelle Vandegriff, registered nurse, clinical manager for HPG; and Pranay Shaw, certified athletic trainer.
The physicals involved checks on vital signs, height, weight and vision, a review of athletes' comprehensive medical questionnaires, and a musculoskeletal functional movement screening.
"We're happy to participate and support our local athletes," Vandegriff said. "We certainly want to keep our students as safe as possible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.