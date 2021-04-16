Middleton named new director of Whitfield/Murray Fellowship of Christian Athletes

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Jamey Middleton has accepted the FCA Whitfield/Murray director position and will assume his official duties on June 1.
"Jamey is one of our own, and we are thrilled to have him leading our ministry to bring Christ to our youth," according to the local organization. "Most of you know Jamey; in fact, rumor is most of Whitfield County is related to him! For those of you who do not know Jamey: He comes to us from his position on staff at Christian Heritage teaching Lower School PE and as the head coach for high school baseball and middle school softball. In addition, he has been a part-time staff person for our FCA team, working CHS, handling our website and social media activities, and developing/leading/coaching our FCA Youth Baseball League, which now consists of multiple teams and serving more than 100 youth."
"His energy and gifts for the ministry and his passion for our community and FCA are clear. We are grateful for the Lord's guidance in this search for a director to replace David Grusnick, who retired late last year, and know that God has brought this desire to lead ministry through FCA to Jamey's heart. The board continues to covet your prayers and support!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.