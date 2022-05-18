TUNNEL HILL — With the Northwest Whitfield High School baseball team needing a win in their final regular season game to secure a spot in the playoffs, head coach Todd Middleton decided to reveal a secret he’d been keeping from his Bruins.
2022 was the 20th season that Middleton had coached the Bruins, and Northwest needed to beat Central-Carrollton to secure the tenth playoff appearance under Middleton.
“I was going to wait until the banquet because I didn’t want any hoopla or anything,” Middleton said. “We had kind of a shaky first inning. I got the players together in the dugout. It was kind of a spur of the moment type of thing, but I just told them, ‘Look, I’m not going out this way.’”
He didn’t.
The Bruins wanted a few more games to play under the head coach who they had just learned was planning to retire.
Northwest would score four runs in the bottom half of the first inning and went on to win 9-7.
After 20 seasons leading the Bruins as head baseball coach, Middleton is retiring. Middleton, who has brought the Bruins to six region championships, calls it a baseball coaching career after compiling a record of 306-243, hitting the 300-win mark late this season. Middleton still plans to coach the Lady Bruin softball team.
“I just got to the point where I’ve been in the Bruin baseball program for a long time,” Middleton said. “I just felt like it was time to take a break from it and let somebody else take over.”
It’ll be a big change for Middleton, who played baseball at Northwest and joined the program as an assistant a few years later.
“Next year will be the first spring break that I’ve had without baseball since I was in eighth grade,” Middleton said.
It will also be a big change for a Northwest Whitfield program that isn’t used to coaching changes.
Middleton is only the second coach in the program’s 47-year history. Middleton’s predecessor — and his high school coach — Richard Chumley was the school’s first baseball coach and held the position for 27 seasons.
Northwest’s third head coach will be Northwest assistant and former North Murray head coach David Redmond, who says he hopes he can be a long-term answer for the Bruins like Chumley and Middleton.
“I still have 18 years to go before I can retire. I would love to be here long term and be able to solidify what my vision is for Northwest, which is very similar to what it’s been under coach Middleton,” Redmond said.
Middleton had been contemplating hanging up his cleats at the end of this past season.
Middleton began his coaching career at Northwest as a softball assistant when it was still a slow-pitch program in the 1990s. He was the school’s first fast-pitch coach in 1998 and held that position when he took over as baseball head coach from Chumley in 2003.
He coached both programs for a few seasons before giving up softball. He took back over the softball program in 2018 and has coached both since then. This time, he’s giving up baseball to stick with softball.
“Going through the intensity of two varsity seasons in a school year takes a lot out of you,” Middleton said. “I feel like I was maybe not as demanding in baseball as I used to be. The intensity just wasn’t there as much.”
Middleton let Redmond know of his intentions late in the season, giving him the chance to lead the program first before the position would be opened.
“We hadn’t really talked about it. I kind of just sprang it on him toward the end of the season,” Middleton said. “I just asked him if that was what he wanted.”
“It caught me by surprise because of what he’s meant to Northwest,” said Redmond, an assistant under Middleton for seven seasons. “I felt really honored that he felt comfortable in stepping down and turning it over to me.”
With approval from Northwest principal Mandie Jones, Redmond was given the go-ahead.
Redmond took a job at Northwest in 2015 and also is a football assistant. Redmond’s son, Matt, played under Middleton before his 2021 graduation.
“Having been around someone that has spent 20 years as head coach, I don’t feel like I could have been more prepared,” Redmond said.
Redmond said he has seen firsthand how Middleton treats his players on and off the field.
“There have been 77 players in Northwest history go on to play in college, and probably over half of those guys have played for coach Middleton, and I’ve seen them come back and talk about what an influence he had on their lives off the field,” Redmond said.
“Whether it’s now, or they think about that years from now,” Middleton said of his players, fighting tears. “I guess that’s what I want to be remembered by.”
