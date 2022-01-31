With one second left in overtime and the score tied, Dalton State College's Donavan Miller stepped to the free throw line and knocked one down to lift the Roadrunners over William Carey 78-77 at home in overtime Monday night.
Miller had made two free throws to give Dalton State a 77-76 lead with 20 seconds left in the extra frame.
After William Carey hit a free throw on the ensuing possession to tie the game, the Roadrunners had 6.5 seconds left to attempt a winner. Miller received the ball and drove to the goal. His attempt with just one second on the scoreboard was blocked, but a foul was called.
After Miller nailed the game-winning free throw, he intentionally missed the second and William Carey was only able to get off a full-court heave that missed the mark.
Miller contributed 14 key points for Dalton State, including six of the Roadrunners' eight points in overtime. The sophomore also tallied seven assists.
The win breaks the Roadrunners' three-game losing skid, all to ranked Southern States Athletic Conference foes.
An overtime period became necessary after Dalton State (10-10, 5-6 SSAC) gave up an 11-point second-half advantage to William Carey (7-11, 2-8 SSAC).
After falling behind by as many as nine in the latter stages of the first half, Dalton State led a 14-4 run over the final 4:09 of the first half to grab a 32-31 halftime advantage.
Miller, Jaelin Ferrell and Antares Gwyn all made 3-pointers during the stretch to bring the Roadrunners back in front. The Roadrunners nailed 13 shots from behind the arc on the night.
Dalton State continued its hot-shooting out of the half and built a double-digit lead to 11 at 56-45 by the 11:28 mark of the second half.
William Carey slowly trimmed the lead and tied the game at 67 with 2:29 to go.
The Crusaders briefly grabbed the advantage at 69-67, but two Rodley Adjei free throws tied the contest before another clutch Miller free throw gave Dalton State a 70-69 lead.
William Carey made a free throw to tie the contest at 70 with 31 seconds left, and neither team was able to score again before the extra frame.
In overtime, William Carey grabbed a 76-73 lead before a Gwyn rebound and putback pulled the Roadrunners within one, then a Ferrell steal was recovered by Miller, who stepped to the line for the go-ahead free throws with 20.7 left on the clock.
When the Crusaders responded, Miller did too, sinking the sealing free throw after being fouled.
While Miller was the key player late, Adjei kept the Roadrunners going for most of the game. He scored a game-high 27 points and hit on 5-of-8 3-pointers while dishing out nine assists and swiping four steals.
Gwyn scored 11 points and pulled down six boards, while Igor Stokic had eight points and led the game with 12 rebounds.
Monday's game was the second overtime contest in three games for Dalton State. The Roadrunners dropped a contest to second-ranked Talladega last week 81-80. Dalton State also lost to Talladega in its previous game, a 77-51 setback on Saturday.
Dalton State hits the road for Thursday's contest in Blue Mountain, Mississippi, against the Blue Mountain College Toppers. Tip is 8:30 p.m.
