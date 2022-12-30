Donavan Miller scored 21 points to lead Dalton State College (8-6) to a bounce-back 71-66 win over Keiser (8-6) Friday in the second and final day of the SSAC/Sun Conference Challenge.
The Roadrunners dropped to Webber International in the competition in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday.
After Dalton State coughed up a nine-point second-half lead and trailed by five with six minutes to play, Miller helped restore a Roadrunner advantage.
A Miller lay-in cut the deficit to three before Franklin Almonte hit a triple to even the game at 58.
A Miller 3-pointer with 4:22 left put the Roadrunners back in front for good.
After the two teams exchanged the lead a handful of times early on, Dalton State took control and led by as many as 10 in the first half before taking a 38-32 lead into the break.
Miller scored 11 points in the first half and finished strong with 10 more in the second half. He hit all three of his 3-pointers and was the only Dalton State player to score more than six in the second period.
Carterius Evans totaled 14 points, while Jacquez Fountain scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Boubacar Kamissoko scored 10, and Almonte put in two 3-pointers and had seven points in seven minutes played.
Justin Tucker led Keiser with 19.
Dalton State held Keiser to 35.3% shooting, but a 47-36 rebounding advantage helped keep Keiser in the game.
After going more than a month since playing at home — Nov. 19 was the last time the Roadrunners suited up at Mashburn Arena — Dalton State will start off the new year with a home game against Blue Mountain Christian on Thursday at 7:30.
