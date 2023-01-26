As Dalton State College watched its lead dwindle in the final minutes, the Roadrunners turned to the man who got them that lead in the first place.
Visiting Life University had scored 12 straight points to cut Dalton State’s lead from 15 to three in Dalton Thursday night.
That’s when Donavan Miller took over.
The Roadrunner point guard drew a double team, then dished to an open Sean Cobb to finally break the scoring drought. Miller added four more points at the free throw line after that as Dalton State held off the Life rally to win 81-72.
While shooting an efficient 10-for-14 from the floor, Miller finished with 28 points, six assists and five steals — including a huge swipe late in the game — to lead Dalton State to an important Southern States Athletic Conference win. Miller’s 28 points marked a high for him in a Dalton State uniform, eclipsing the 22 he scored earlier this year in a win over Thomas.
Dalton State (13-8, 8-5 SSAC) came in tied with Life (14-6, 7-6 SSAC) in the SSAC standings with matching 7-5 records. The victory, paired with a win Tuesday against a Stillman team that sat above DSC in the standings, sends the Roadrunners up to third place in the league behind Loyola and Faulkner.
Miller scored the basket that pushed the Roadrunner lead to 15 at 75-60 with 4:47 to play. His jumper through a foul call put Dalton State seemingly in control, but 12 straight points from Life, aided by a few steals, put the Roadrunners in jeopardy before the late heroics of Miller and Cobb.
Dalton State spent much of the night in comfortable leads, when Life wasn’t making threatening runs at them.
Miller’s stellar game started early, as he and fellow starting guard Boubacar Kamissoko knifed with nifty drives into the Life defense. Miller had 10 and Kamissoko grabbed eight in the first 10 minutes as Dalton State pushed to a 24-13 lead.
Life whittled that advantage and had it tied at 31 with 1:40 before halftime. The Roadrunners responded with eight straight, including two from Miller, to close the half with a 38-31 advantage. Miller finished with 15 in the first
The second half was more of the same, and the Roadrunners pushed the lead quickly back into double figures, thanks to a pair of 3-pointers early in the half by Jaelin Ferrell. Dalton State led by as much as 17 and didn’t allow the lead to dip back into single digits until Life’s late rally.
Kamissoko concluded the game with 15 assists, six rebounds and five assists for a strong performance. Carterius Evans scored 10 and grabbed 10 boards, Ferrell finished with nine points and Cobb turned in eight points and six rebounds.
Miller’s steals helped the Roadrunners feast on Life turnovers. The visitors committed 19, and Dalton State converted those into 23 points. DSC had 12 turnovers for eight Life points. The Roadrunners also outpaced Life 44-26 in points in the paint, which was where Miller did most of his damage.
Dalton State has won six of its last eight games. The schedule continues with another home game Saturday as the Roadrunners host Middle Georgia State at 2 p.m.
