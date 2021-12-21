CHATSWORTH -- Dalton High School's girls basketball team came into a semifinal game against Calhoun at North Murray's Mistletoe Madness Christmas tournament on Tuesday looking for a spot in the finals and some revenge.
Dalton, which fell to Calhoun 67-48 in its season opener last month, got just that, taking down Calhoun 51-46 to earn a berth in the finals of the eight-team Christmas tournament. The Lady Cats face Ringgold tonight at 5:30.
A second-half 14-0 run helped Dalton (6-2) seize the semifinal win over Calhoun (7-2).
Dalton took a 28-21 advantage into halftime, but Calhoun closed the deficit to just one at 30-29 midway through the third quarter.
The Lady Catamounts responded by scoring the final 11 points of the quarter, shutting down on defense and finding open shots on offense. The run was punctuated with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Madison Moore to make the Dalton advantage 41-29 at the end of the third.
Dalton scored the first three points of the fourth to take its largest lead at 44-29. Calhoun cut the score to as little as five, but couldn't overcome that 14-0 stretch.
Gracie Ridley powered the Dalton attack with 17 points and ended many Calhoun possessions with 18 rebounds.
Kemara Washington scored 10, while Moore and Taylor Thompson both scored six.
Calhoun plays North Murray today at 2:30 in the third place game.
In other high school basketball action Tuesday:
Boys
Murray County 52, Southeast Whitfield 42
Murray County (7-4) made use of its full-court press to defeat Southeast Whitfield (5-4) 52-42 Tuesday at North Murray High School's Mistletoe Madness Christmas tournament.
The press helped shut down Southeast's scoring opportunities and create easy ones for hot-shooting Murray County.
The Indians shot out to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter by nailing a trio of 3-pointers. Murray led 26-18 at halftime, then scored the first eight points of the third quarter to increase the lead.
Southeast battled back and cut the deficit to as little as five with a couple of minutes to go, but four clutch free throws from Carson Weaver ended the Raiders' chances.
Weaver scored 15, while Caleb Hooker hit three 3-pointers and matched Weaver for the Murray scoring lead. Tad Stone scored nine, while Avery Jones hit a couple of long range shots.
Job Willis scored 10 of his 13 points for Southeast in the first quarter, while Cal Rich scored six of his 10 in the fourth quarter as the Raiders tried to mount a comeback.
Murray, which is undefeated in two tournament games, plays Pickens today at 4 p.m., while Southeast plays Ringgold at 1 p.m. to round out the tournament schedule.
Pickens 51, North Murray 48
Pickens (5-6) turned it on in the fourth quarter to down host North Murray (4-7) 51-48 in the Mistletoe Madness Christmas tournament on Tuesday.
North Murray led 39-34 at the end of the third quarter, and Pickens outscored the Mountaineers 17-9 in the final frame.
Seth Griffin led North Murray with 17 points, while Gavin Pittman scored 9.
North Murray plays Gordon Central tonight at 7 to close out the tournament.
Girls
McMinn County 52, Murray County 40
Murray County (8-3) dropped its second straight game after an 8-1 start with a 52-40 loss to McMinn County (4-4) in the Mistletoe Madness Christmas tournament at North Murray High School.
The loss in the consolation bracket sends Murray into the seventh place game today at 10 a.m. against Southeast Whitfield.
Northwest Whitfield 61, Southeast Whitfield 17
Northwest Whitfield (7-4) downed Southeast Whitfield (0-10) 61-17 in the consolation bracket at North Murray's Mistletoe Madness Christmas tournament on Tuesday.
The Lady Bruins led 29-10 at halftime.
Trinity Burse led the Lady Raiders with six points, while Jenna Bennett scored five.
Northwest plays McMinn County in the fifth place game of the tournament today at 11:30 a.m., while Southeast plays Murray County for seventh place at 10 a.m.
Ringgold 39, North Murray 29
A second-quarter scoring drought hurt host North Murray (3-8) in a 39-29 loss to Ringgold (10-2) Tuesday in the semifinals of the Mistletoe Madness Christmas tournament.
The Lady Mountaineers scored just two points in the second quarter, allowing Ringgold to turn a three-point advantage into a 19-10 halftime lead.
North Murray responded with a solid second half, but could never cut the deficit much past the 10-point mark beyond an early third-quarter stretch of two straight 3-pointers from Bayleigh Winkler.
Winkler led North Murray with 11 points, and Ava Robinette added 10 poinrs.
Ringgold advances to play Dalton in the championship game of the tournament at 5:30 today, while North Murray plays Calhoun at 2:30 in the third-place game.
