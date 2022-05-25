Before Amanda Moore took over as head coach of the Northwest Whitfield High School girls soccer program, the Lady Bruins had never reached the state semifinals.
In two years under Moore, Northwest did it twice.
After an 18-year coaching career, including the last two as head coach of the Lady Bruin soccer program, Moore is retiring from coaching.
“I need to spend more time with my daughter,” Moore said. “I kept talking myself out of it, but after the season I was so emotionally and physically drained that I knew I needed to do it.”
Moore will take the field one last time at the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association all-star soccer game on June 6 in Dalton.
Prior to taking over the head-coaching job for the Lady Bruins, her first as a high school head coach, Moore spent five years as an assistant with the program under David Huynh. Her 18-year coaching career has also included time spent coaching soccer, basketball and track and field.
In her two seasons leading the Lady Bruins, Northwest compiled a 28-5-3 record with two Region 7-4A championships and the program’s first two runs to the state’s Final Four.
Moore’s Lady Bruin teams were known for their defense, and Northwest allowed just one goal between two seasons of region play under Moore.
“It was a hard decision for me because I love those girls,” Moore said.
No successor has yet been named, according to Moore.
