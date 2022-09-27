As schools in Northwest Georgia prepare for the potential of rainy weather on Friday night due to Hurricane Ian, more changes have been made to this week’s high school football schedule.
Southeast Whitfield High School’s home game against Heritage originally scheduled for Friday has been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m., joining the Dalton High road game at Hiram in moving a day earlier. Dalton’s game, which was originally set for Friday, was initially changed to a 7 p.m. start time on Thursday, but that time has since been adjusted. As of Tuesday, Dalton’s game at Hiram is set to kick at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Coahulla Creek’s home game against Gordon Lee is still set for Friday, but kickoff has been moved up to 7 p.m. instead of the originally-scheduled 7:30 p.m. Rains are forecasted to arrive in the area on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Three other games involving local teams are still set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, as of Tuesday night.
Murray County hosts North Murray in the intra-county rivalry game Friday night at 7:30, while Northwest Whitfield travels to Sonoraville and Christian Heritage has a home game with Ezell-Harding Christian at the same time.
Several games statewide have moved to Thursday and tonight, especially in the southern part of the state, as schools prepare for the effects of Hurricane Ian. The storm is forecasted to make landfall in Florida on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Southeast Whitfield’s game, now set for Thursday at 7:30 at Raider Stadium, is the Region 7-4A opener for both the 4-1 Raiders and undefeated Heritage (5-0). It’s the first region game in three years for Southeast, which played a non-region schedule in 2020 and 2021.
Coahulla Creek (4-1) can break a school record for wins in a season with a win Friday against Gordon Lee (2-3). Coahulla Creek, which won four games last year and has matched that win total through five contests this year, can also move to 3-0 in Region 6-3A with a win over the visiting Trojans.
