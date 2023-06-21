A few more of Soccertown’s standouts are set to play close to home in college.
Four players who played at schools within Whitfield County recently signed with the soccer programs at Dalton State College.
A pair of former Northwest Whitfield High School Bruins, Nico Cuna and Yahir Zapata, signed with the men’s program at Dalton State. Southeast Whitfield’s Lesley Alanis and Dalton High’s Lizeth Cortez signed with the women’s program.
The four join a pipeline of local talent that Dalton State has mined to great effect in recent years. 14 members of the 2022 women’s team hailed from a Whitfield County high school, while another five from the county played on the men’s team last year.
Cuna and Zapata helped lead Northwest Whitfield to the Class 4A state championship game in 2022. Cuna joins Dalton State as an incoming freshman after graduating from Northwest this spring. Zapata, who is a year older, played a year at Shorter University and is transferring to Dalton State.
“I chose Dalton State because of its outstanding soccer and business programs,” Cuna said. “I am most excited about playing at the next level and building a solid relationship with my new teammates and coaches.”
“I chose Dalton State because of the exemplary culture, ambition and pursuit of excellence that the program possesses,” Zapata said. “I am most excited about joining a program full of outstanding players and coaches while also playing for the fantastic community of Dalton.”
Cortez and Alanis both join the Lady Roadrunners as first-time freshmen. Another local product, Southeast’s Marissa Gonzalez, signed with the program in February.
“I chose Dalton State to further my academic and athletic career,” Cortez said. “I’m excited to stay in town and contribute to the team.”
“I decided to commit to Dalton State to further my education and continue playing soccer,” said Alanis. “I’m excited to play at the next level and contribute to the team.”
