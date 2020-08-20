More than a game: The off-field impact of a lost football season

Coaches Corner is a series of stories about a variety of issues that coaches must deal with on and off the playing surface. High school football season in Georgia set to begin Sept. 4, but uncertainty has surrounded the season due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Today, with questions swelling about the safety of playing sports amid the outbreak, local football coaches explain what — beyond the game on the field — would be missed if there was no football season.
Northwest Whitfield High School head football coach Josh Robinson would miss football season, should it not happen due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Football is where he makes his living, coaching the Bruins throughout spring football, offseason workouts and fall practices to lead into Friday night games, but himself is not who he would worry about if football was called off or postponed.
With the constant questions and swirling uncertainty in recent months over whether the 2020 high school football season should, could or would be played in Georgia, kickoff is set for Sept. 4, should current schedules hold.
Robinson said the impacts of a lost season would extend far beyond the playing surface.
For Robinson, coaching the football players that come through Northwest offers an opportunity not only for an on-field football lesson. He hopes those lessons translate to the daily lives of players beyond the game and far-removed from their high school years.
“Our theme for our football program is ‘Better husbands, better fathers.’ Yes, I want to win them all, but if I have to trade every single one of those wins to have a locker room full of better men and better husbands and fathers, that’s a trade I’ll make,” Robinson said. “That to me is what makes football worth it, year in and year out.”
Preston Poag, the head coach at North Murray, shares a similar viewpoint with Robinson. It’s about the players’ off-field growth just as much as on-field performance.
“It really is more than just a game,” Poag said. “The biggest thing these kids will miss is having others around them all the time to hold them accountable and provide that brotherhood.”
Leadership is an important philosophy with the Mountaineer program, Poag said. The leadership learned by playing football is intended to reach beyond high school years for North Murray players.
“We try to teach these kids to be leaders when they get out of here, too. I want them to be leaders when they get married, have kids, work and get out here in the community,” Poag said. “Football helps teach that. It’s a hard-nosed grind, and you have to do it when you don’t want to, and that’s life. I love the game, but my passion is watching these guys grow on and off the field.”
“It’s truly one of the most enjoyable things for me,” said Robinson. “The on-field stuff on Friday night is great, but watching the kids grow and change and be rewarded and have success is what gives me cold chills.”
Though he said he would feel worse for the players, Robinson admits the loss of a football season would hurt him too.
“The least important part of the whole equation is us, the coaching staff. We love education and we love football, or we wouldn’t be out here,” Robinson said. “When you lose something that motivates you to keep going, it’s hard. I’m the least important part of this, but to lose football season would kill me."
