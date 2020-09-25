Mountaineers win back and forth battle with Ringgold

North Murray High School (1-1) survived a road shootout with Region 6-3A foe Ringgold (1-2), winning 62-49 Friday night.
It was a back and forth battle until the end, with neither team allowing more than 14 consecutive points from the other until North Murray scored 21 points straight in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Quarterback Seth Griffin got the scoring started for the Mountaineers with two one-yard touchdown runs — a first quarter dive to put North Murray up 7-0 after the extra point, then a second-quarter sneak to make it 13-7.
Griffin had a big night for the Mountaineers, rushing for three scores and throwing for two more.
A 22-yard touchdown run from running back Noah Lunsford made the score 20-13 in favor of the Mountaineers in the second quarter after the extra point, but two straight Ringgold touchdowns and extra points put North Murray in a 27-20 hole at halftime.
After the Mountaineers tied the game at 27 early in the third quarter, senior D'Ante Tidwell returned a punt 40 yards to set up a short field. Then, Tidwell took it in himself on a rushing touchdown from 34 yards out to put North Murray up 34-27 following the extra point.
Lunsford added another third-quarter touchdown to put North Murray up 41-34 following the extra point.
After Ringgold tied the game yet again, North Murray finally got the separation it needed in the fourth quarter, with two Griffin touchdown passes that put the Mountaineers up 55-41 with the extra points, then the third Griffin touchdown run made it 62-41 following the point after.
Ringgold added a touchdown in the final minute to make the final score 62-49 with a two-point conversion.
The Mountaineers continue Region 6-3A play next Friday, when they'll travel to Varnell to play Coahulla Creek at 7:30 p.m.
