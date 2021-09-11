For the second week in a row, Murray County High School (1-2) was blanked in the first half on the way to a home defeat.
After falling to Gilmer after an opening-half shutout last week, Murray lost to Adairsville (3-0) 55-13 in the Region 6-3A opener for both squads Friday.
Adairsville had a 34-0 lead by halftime.
Murray finally got on the board in the third quarter with a 16-yard rushing touchdown from Taylor Carrell. After Adairsville added another touchdown, Murray got into the end zone with a Justice Knotts passing score to cut the game to 41-14.
Knotts finished 15-of-24 with 155 yards and a touchdown.
In the fourth, Adairsville picked off two Knotts passes as the Indians tried to fight back into the game, punching in two more touchdowns.
The Indians will try to regroup next week, when they'll travel to LaFayette to continue region play.
