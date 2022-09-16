CHATSWORTH — Two teams of Indians searching for their first win of the season met at Murray County High School Friday night, but it was the Chattooga Indians that prevailed 28-7 over the Murray Indians (0-4).
“Its tough, we thought going into the game we had the opportunity to win, and we didn’t get it done,” Murray County Head Coach Kurt Napier said. “We need to keep working hard and practicing the right way. We have a clean slate now with region play starting. Everybody’s 0-0. We have to turn the tide.”
Quarry Gibson led the way for Chattooga, helping the visiting Indians (1-3) get that initial victory.
The sophomore quarterback threw a touchdown pass to Brock Cooper as time expired in the first quarter to put Chattooga out in front 6-0. In the second quarter, Gibson seemed to be tackled on a Murray County punt but broke free and found his way down the sideline for a 56-yard touchdown. A successful 2-point conversion put Chattooga up 14-0 just before the half.
The Chattooga Indians would stretch their lead to 21-0 late in the third before Aaron Flood and Murray County freshman Nate Perry got in on the scoring action. While being chased from the pocket, Flood heaved a pass towards the back corner of the end zone into the outstretched hands of Perry to put the Indians on the board.
“I was running an out (route) and I saw Aaron, then cut up field, and he hit me in the end zone,” Perry said of his first varsity touchdown.
Gibson would cap the scoring on the night with a late 1-yard rushing touchdown, sealing the 28-7 Chattooga victory.
“We’re a good football team, we just have to be more disciplined,” Flood said.
Murray County begins Region 7-2A play next week on the road at Model. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Chattooga will host Pepperell.
