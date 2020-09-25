Murray County drops first region game to Adairsville

Murray County High School (1-2) opened Region 6-3A competition Friday night with a 38-7 road loss to Adairsville (2-1).
The Indians found themselves down 21-0 at the end of the first quarter after two rushing touchdowns from Adairsville's Courtney Slocum. Slocum finished with three touchdowns.
In the second quarter, the Indians got on the board with a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kaleb Jones to wide receiver Brannon Nuckolls. Adairsville added 10 points before halftime to go up 31-7 at the break.
Adairsville added another score in the third quarter, and the 38-7 score held until the end of the game.
Nuckolls now has four touchdown receptions.
The Indians will host LaFayette next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
