Murray County falls on the road to Gilmer

Murray County (1-1) fell to Gilmer (1-1) on the road Friday night 28-24.
The Indians trailed the Bobcats 21-17 at halftime, and that score held at the end of three quarters. Each team scored a touchdown in the fourth, but the Bobcats came out on top.
Indian quarterback Kaleb Jones threw for a touchdown and rushed for another, finishing with 135 yards through the air and 104 on the ground. Brannon Nuckolls snagged a touchdown reception from Jones, one of his seven catches on the night. Nuckolls tallied 116 receiving yards.
Running back Davis Redwine had 22 carries for 100 yards, and Carson Voiles added 41 yards and a score on the ground for the Indians.
Murray County's Elber Romero also kicked a 33-yard field goal.
The Indians opened the season with a 47-20 win over Southeast Whitfield two weeks ago, then were off last Friday. Friday night’s loss, against a fellow Class 3A school in Gilmer, was the first road game of the season for Murray County
Murray County will be on the road again Friday, when they travel to play Adairsville Friday at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first Region 6-3A game of the season for the Indians.
