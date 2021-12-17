Murray County football coach Brewer resigns after 9 seasons

Murray County High School head football coach Chad Brewer has resigned after nine seasons leading the Indians.
Brewer said he will continue as athletics director and track coach at Murray County at least until the end of the school year.
"It's time," Brewer said.
Brewer led the Indians for nine seasons after being hired as head coach in 2013. His record at Murray was 25-65, including a 1-9 season in 2021 in which the Indians won their first game but lost nine straight to close out the season.
Brewer led a Murray County program that has not made a playoff appearance since 2005. He got the Indians closest in 2016, finishing 6-4 in what is the program's best season since the 2005 squad went 7-4 and reached the first round of the playoffs under coach Bill Napier.
Murray County finished 4-6 in 2019 and 2020, but an exodus of a large senior class after 2020 helped lead to the 1-9 finish in 2021.
Brewer was the defensive coordinator and track coach at Northwest Whitfield when he was hired at Murray in 2014. Before his time at Northwest, he spent several years at Southeast Whitfield.
