CHATSWORTH — A pair of Murray County High School football standouts will continue their athletic and academic careers at Shorter University this fall after signing letters of intent to play at the NCAA Division II program Wednesday.
Seniors Taylor Carrell and Caleb Peden both said they felt "wanted" by Shorter and head coach Zach Morrison, who played at Forsyth Central High School and Shorter before being named the program's third head coach in 2018.
Wednesday was National Signing Day, the start of the regular signing period for football NCAA's Division I and II.
Shorter's coaches "showed a lot of interest — they wanted me more than anywhere else — and were willing to work with me," said Peden, an offensive and defensive lineman named to the Daily Citizen's All-Area second team defense and Region 6-3A honorable mention. "The location (in Rome) helped out, as well, and having a teammate with me will make the transition easier."
Interest from Shorter "all happened this year, my breakout year," said senior Taylor Carrell, a two-way starter for the Indians at running back, wide receiver and defensive back. "I knew they wanted me" to play slot receiver and "hopefully some special teams."
The athletic Carrell was utilized in myriad ways by the Indians, with 69 carries for 389 yards and three touchdowns, 38 catches for 668 yards and seven touchdowns, 168 passing yards and one touchdown, a pair of special teams touchdowns, 34 tackles, one interception and 1,367 all-purpose yards. Carrell was Region 6-3A first team and All-Area as an athlete for the Daily Citizen.
"I learned a lot of pride here, and the coaches taught me a lot," said Carrell, who plans to study either sports science or accounting at Shorter. "They made me want to play more (football)."
"I love football — it's my favorite sport — and my favorite part was playing with my best friends," said Peden, who recorded 44 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks his senior season. "You put the work in all four years, and (you have) a lot of memories."
Peden was also drawn to Shorter's "good education program," as he hopes to one day be a high school teacher and coach, he said. With the Hawks, which finished last season 3-8 (0-7 in the Gulf South Conference), he plans to play fullback and linebacker.
"Shorter is very fortunate to get both of them, (as Carrell and Peden) have been student leaders here, and I know they'll do great things" in college, said Gina Linder, principal of Murray County High School. "I'm very excited for them and very proud of them."
Peden and Carrell are set to join a few former local football standouts with Shorter.
A trio of Christian Heritage players — Bryce Farmer, Trey Kruse and Ben Williamson — signed with the Hawks last year, while Dalton High's Gabe Hill was on Shorter's roster last season.
