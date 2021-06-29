Murray County tabs former Calhoun assistant Wiggins as head baseball coach

After a 19-year teaching and coaching career, Josh Wiggins has his shot at varsity head coaching.
Wiggins has spent most of those years teaching and coaching various sports at Calhoun High School, the last nine as an assistant baseball coach and head junior varsity coach.
Wiggins now will lead a high school program at Murray County High School.
"I'm excited to be at Murray County, and I feel like they've got a great future," Wiggins said. "I feel like they've got a lot of talent, we just need something to pull it all together."
Wiggins replaces Matt Harris, who coached the team for three seasons after taking over the position in 2019. Harris and the Indians finished 8-17 in 2021, eighth in Region 6-3A.
"It's going to be an opportunity to build a program that the community can get behind and be proud of," Wiggins said.
It's that community that was a big draw to the position for Wiggins. He grew up in Calhoun and graduated from the high school there, and he was looking for a small-town opportunity.
"Murray County is a small school and a tight-knit community," Wiggins said. "I love the people. When I interviewed, it just felt right."
Wiggins marks the latest in a series of coaching changes in Murray and Whitfield county high schools. The baseball teams at Christian Heritage, Coahulla Creek, Dalton and Southeast Whitfield all made head coaching changes this offseason.
Although it's the first varsity job for Wiggins, he feels like he's been seasoned for the job while working under former head coach Chip Henderson.
Henderson spent 27 years as head coach at Calhoun before leaving the job this spring, leading the Yellow Jackets to three state championships.
"He and I have a lot in common, and I think I learned a lot from him," Wiggins said. "He helped me with a lot of things and it built me as a coach to the point where I feel like I can take this job and run with it."
