Murray County turns it on in second half to move past Southeast

Murray County High School began its season with a convincing win, shutting down Southeast Whitfield at home 47-20.
The Indians (1-0) led 6-0 after the first quarter and 19-12 at halftime, but put up 28 second-half points to move past the Raiders (0-1).
“It’s always great to open the open the season with a win, and I was real proud of our guys tonight,” Murray County head coach Chad Brewer said. “I thought the response in the third quarter made all the difference.”
Murray County quarterback Kaleb Jones tallied 133 yards and four touchdowns through the air while completing 9-of-19 passes. Running back Davis Redwine piled up 242 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while also catching one of Jones’ touchdowns, a 15-yarder. Brannon Nuckolls hauled in five receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor Carrell also tallied a rushing and receiving touchdown, while Justice Knotts and Carson Voiles also found the end zone for touchdowns.
Jordan Trevono and Brayden Miles both had 41 yards rushing to share the lead for Southeast, while Trevono found the end zone from 22 yards out on the ground. Jose Herrera scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the first half for the Raiders.
Ethan Hill started at quarterback for the Raiders, completing 8-of-19 passes for 103 yards.
The loss marked the first game of the Todd Murray era for Southeast Whitfield. Murray took over as coach following the 2019 season after serving 16 years in various roles on the Southeast staff, most recently as defensive coordinator.
Murray County is off next Friday, while Southeast will host Coahulla Creek next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
