FORT OGLETHORPE — As the rain clouds rolled away after halftime of Murray County High School's game Thursday night at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, the big plays began to roll in for the Indians.
The problem for Murray? The hosts didn't wait on the rain to subside before making their mark.
Murray cut a 17-point halftime deficit to three in the third quarter with touchdowns from Taylor Carrell and Justice Knotts, but LFO kept it rolling for a 31-14 defeat of Murray Thursday in the Indians' season finale.
In a game that was shifted to Thursday from its originally-scheduled time tonight because of a shortage of officiating crews, LFO (1-8, 1-6 Region 6-3A) got a big play on the game's very first play. As the rain fell, quarterback Alex Slatten hurled a deep pass that briefly was snagged by a Murray defender, but LFO's Bryson Sullivan wrestled it away instead and sprinted the remaining yards for a 60-yard touchdown.
Then, after a Murray County (1-9, 0-8 Region 6-3A) fumble, LFO's Chase Rizzo sprinted in for an 8-yard touchdown to put the Warriors, who came into the game without a win, up 14-0 in the first.
There were three fumbles in the rainy, blustery first-half weather. LFO fell on two of those loose balls, while Murray pounced on one.
With just 3.1 seconds before the half, LFO's Alex Hastick got the benefit of a good bounce to knock in a 47-yard field goal. The ball hit the crossbar, then flew into the air and arced through the uprights for the score.
After trailing 17-0 at the break, and with the rain finally subsided, Murray County climbed back into contention.
Carrell fielded a bouncing punt at the Murray 25 and snaked through LFO defenders down the sideline. He broke a tackle at the LFO 25 and sprinted in for the 75-yard score.
After a quick stop by the Indian defense, the offense put together its most impressive drive of the night. A Noah Densmore reverse gained big yards, and a personal foul on LFO helped advance the ball.
On fourth-and-one from the LFO three, Knotts burst in for a touchdown to cut the LFO lead to 17-14 with 2:58 to go in the third quarter.
After seemingly surrendering all of its first-half momentum to the Indians, a late-third quarter drive quickly swung things back in favor of LFO.
The Warriors quickly picked their way down field, and Benjamin Valdez trucked in for a 13-yard touchdown as the third quarter buzzer sounded.
Murray quickly got back into scoring range though, but a Knotts pass was picked by Ladarrius Bunch in the end zone.
Rizzo then got his second touchdown, this one a 14-yarder, to put LFO up 31-14.
Chase Jarvis gave one last glimpse of hope for the Indians when he picked up the ensuing kickoff at the goal line and sprinted all the way to the LFO 14. The Warriors sacked Knotts, forced a fumble, and pounced on it to all but end the game with seven minutes left.
After a season-opening win by Murray County, the Indians dropped nine games in a row to end the season. LFO, fresh off its first win, concludes the season Nov. 5 against Adairsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.