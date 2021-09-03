Murray falls behind early, can't catch up to Gilmer

Murray County (1-1) fell behind big and couldn't catch up to Gilmer (1-1) Friday night at home, taking a 34-21 defeat.
Gilmer led 7-0 after the first and added two more touchdowns — including a scoring strike just 14 seconds before the break — to lead 21-0 at halftime.
Gilmer added another score after half before Murray finally got on the board to cut the lead to 28-7 in the third.
The Bobcats went up 34-7 early in the fourth on another touchdown.
Murray County reached the end zone twice in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit, but it was too little, too late for the Indians.
Murray opens Region 6-3A play next week at home, when the Indians will host Adairsville at 7:30 on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.