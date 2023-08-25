FORT OGLETHORPE — Last year, the Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School Warriors needed overtime to secure a win against Murray County. This time around, Tragontae Lewis and the LFO offensive line made sure overtime wasn’t needed.
Lewis, the junior running back, had his breakout game in an LFO uniform on Friday night as he ran for over 250 yards and three touchdowns and the Warriors turned away the Indians, 33-25, in a thriller at Tommy Cash Stadium in Fort Oglethorpe.
On an extremely hot and humid evening that saw multiple players for both teams go down with cramps all night long, Lewis continued to stand tall. His 11-yard run in the first quarter capped a sharp 80-yard drive that put the Warriors in front, 7-0.
The lead held through the first quarter, but Murray County quarterback Judah Woodall engineered a 12-play, 74-yard drive that culminated in the senior scoring on a 4-yard run. He also added the extra point to tie the score with 9:41 left in the half.
LFO used a big 39-yard run by Lewis to move the ball inside the five, but the drive would bog down and Murray caught a break as a bad snap on a field goal attempt prevented the Warriors from adding to the lead.
The LFO defense, however, made its own break shortly thereafter as senior linebacker Payton Simpson literally ripped the ball away from Indian running back Isaac Michelina near midfield, and this time the Warriors wouldn’t let the opportunity go to waste as they needed just four plays to cover the 35 yards. Lewis did the honors from 10 yards out to put LFO back in the lead.
But with 2:32 left in the half, Woodall went to work. He connected with senior Braxton Vineyard on two passes that covered 38 yards. Then, with just 23 seconds left in the half, senior Parker Hawkins came down with a spectacular catch over an LFO defensive back in the front corner of the end zone to get the Indians back on the board.
However, LFO was able to block the extra point to preserve a 14-13 lead at halftime.
Both teams scored on their opening possessions of the second half.
Murray County went 78 yards in nine plays with sophomore quarterback Trent Childers connecting with fellow sophomore Lucas Gonzalez on a 21-yard scoring strike to give the Indians their first lead of the game, 19-14, though the 2-point conversion attempt failed.
LFO immediately answered with a 10 play, 64-yard march, including seven runs by Lewis. They regained the lead after sophomore receiver Jared Mitchell hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Darian Keefe. Mitchell showed great concentration on the play to stay with the ball after Vineyard was able to tip it in the end zone.
But the Warriors were not able to convert the 2-point try and their lead remained at one, 20-19, with 4:11 left in the third.
Three plays into Murray’s next drive, Simpson was able to punch the ball away from Woodall, allowing Elijah Daniels to recover for LFO at their own 38. Moments later, facing fourth-and-1 near midfield, Lewis got free for a 53-yard TD run and Connor Simpson’s PAT made it 27-19 late in the third.
Just when it looked like the Warriors were going to be able to put the game away, a muffed punt with 7:48 to play changed the momentum once more.
Woodall then led a 55-yard drive before he scored on a 3-yard run. However, LFO’s Thomas Long was able to stack Woodall up at the goal line to prevent the 2-point conversion and preserve the Warriors’ 27-25 lead with 4:01 remaining.
A 15-yard personal foul penalty on the Indians moved the ball to midfield and Lewis broke off a 37-yard touchdown run four plays later. But once again, a bad snap on the point-after kept the lead at eight and gave the visitors one final chance with 1:17 to go and no timeouts.
Four passes by Woodall, including three to Hawkins, moved the ball to the LFO 32-yard line with the clock ticking down. But on what turned out to be the final play of the game, his heave into the end zone fell into the arms of LFO senior defensive back Grayden Johnson to finally end the game.
Woodall completed 12 of 22 passes for 172 yards and Childers was 3 of 5 in the air for 64 yards. Braylon Myers carried 18 times for 110 yards for the Indians, while Woodall added 89 yards on 21 attempts. Hawkins was the top receiver with seven grabs for 110 yards, and Vineyard had four catches for 70.
LFO (1-1) will host Heritage next Friday night, while Murray County (0-2) will be at home to take on Gilmer.
