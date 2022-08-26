CHATSWORTH — Murray County will have to keep waiting to find its first win under new head coach Kurt Napier. The Indians fell 13-7 in overtime at home to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Friday.
“We need to be more disciplined,” Napier said. “We have to continue to get better every week.”
LFO (1-1) opened up the scoring midway through the first quarter after blocking a Murray County (0-2) punt and recovering the ball on the Murray County 17-yard-line. It didn’t take LFO senior running back Tyler Davis long to go 17 yards on one play, making it 7-0.
On the ensuing Indian drive, a hard hit from an LFO defender caused running back Chase Jarvis to lose handle of the ball, and it was recovered by LFO.
However, Murray was able to keep the LFO offense on their heels, with big plays from Landon Souther and Aaron Flood to make the Warriors punt. Murray County had a few positive plays, however the drive would stall after trying to convert a 4th-and-6. The Indian defense stepped up big and was able to get pressure on LFO quarterback Dylan Blankenship. Blankenship was on the run and floated a ball over the middle that was picked off by Christopher Hernandez, who brought the ball back to the LFO 30.
Murray County didn’t waste the opportunity given to them as Indian running back Chase Jarvis broke loose for a 23-yard gain before quarterback Trent Childers pushed the ball the remaining 3 yards, pulling the Indians even with the Warriors 7-7 with 1:39 remaining in the half. LFO would go 3-and-out on the following drive leaving Murray County just enough time to kneel out the half.
Neither team could get the ball moving till late in the third quarter. Murray took over at their own 29 yard line with 1:19 in the quarter. Jarvis again put the team on his back moving the ball through the trenches, but again the drive stalled out following a penalty and a fumbled snap forcing a turnover on downs with 5:35 remaining in regulation. Neither team was able to get anything going as regulation expired, forcing overtime.
The Indians began the overtime procedure on defense from their own 15. However, a facemask penalty moved the Warriors up to the 10-yard-line. Blankenship’s pass was caught by Carson Goff. LFO’s extra point attempt hooked and was ruled no good, making the score 13-7.
On the Indian possession, quarterback Trent Childers kept the ball for three plays and gained the first down. The LFO defense closed the hole, pushing the Indians back two yards and stuffing Jarvis on second down, forcing the Indians to throw the ball on third down. Childers found Flood, who was met quick by a host of LFO Warriors forcing a fourth down from the 7. Childers’ pass to the back of the end zone intended for Flood was tipped and fell to the ground, ending the game.
Murray County will play Gilmer on the road next Friday at 7:30 p.m. LFO was defeated by Gilmer 32-13 last week.
LFO will play away from home against Heritage.
