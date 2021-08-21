In a game with not many stops, Murray County High School made the ones that counted.
In a game with a lot of great plays, the Indians made the most vital one.
In a game that went to the wire, Murray escaped Southeast Whitfield with a 35-34 win.
"What a game," Murray head coach Chad Brewer said. "I have all the respect for Southeast. I want them to win the rest of them, but I sure am glad we got out of here with one."
The first half saw neither team punt as Southeast (0-1) led 21-20. The only drives that didn't end in a touchdown for either team was a Murray County (1-0) fumble and the missed Southeast field goal that followed it.
The Raiders kept it going in the second half, and so did the Indians. Southeast forged ahead, then Murray answered. Then, the first Murray stop of the night left them with an opportunity, and the Indians jumped ahead 35-28.
"We fought all night long," Southeast head coach Todd Murray said. "We overcame a lot but came back fighting."
Southeast fought down the field, quarterback Brayden Miles found Job Willis for a touchdown for the second time in the night, and the Raiders had a chance to tie. The extra point sailed wide, the only miss of the night for Southeast.
It cost them. That's when the Indian defense stood tall.
In a game with few stops, two was all it took for Murray. The Indians shut down two Southeast drives on fourth down, and Murray was able to run out the clock, skating by a scrappy Southeast squad by the smallest of margins.
"It was great," Murray County senior Taylor Carrell said. "We really needed that to set the tone for the season, now let's see how it goes."
While the Indian defense stepped up in the end to help deliver the win, Carrell made the plays that kept Southeast needing scores.
When the Indians were backed up to their own 15 in the first half, with a third down and 40 to go due to penalties, Carrell didn't get 40. He got 85.
He took a screen pass, found an open lane down the Murray sideline, and jetted to the end zone.
That put Murray up 20-14 in the first.
After Southeast scored two touchdowns in a row and looked ready to run away, it was Carrell again with a kickoff return that went the distance for a touchdown down the same sideline.
"I saw the whole team blocking for me, and I love that," Carrell said. "After that it was just about finding the hole."
"He's just an amazing player," Brewer said of Carrell. "He's a senior doing what seniors are supposed to be doing, make plays."
Justice Knotts didn't throw the touchdown pass to Carrell, but he did throw three. One to Carson Weaver opened the scoring, and Drew Carter and Noah Densmore caught the others. Tyson Leonard, who played a few series in the Indians' two-QB system, was on the field for the Carrell screen.
Miles threw the two Southeast touchdowns to Willis and ran in another on a sneak. Jordan Trevino and Brady Ensley also got rushing touchdowns for Southeast, both in the first half.
Both of the running back duo reached triple digits in rushing yards, Trevino with 125 and Ensley with 114. They helped power a Southeast offense that far outpaced any effort they put forth last season.
The Raiders' season high for points in 2020 was 21 scored in their lone win of the 1-7 season against Armuchee. Southeast had that by halftime and looked the part for a team that had its chance to win the barn-burner.
"He's going to be the workhorse all year for us," Murray said of Trevino. "He's a great kid and a hard-nosed running back."
Southeast will stay in Whitfield County for the Raiders' game on Friday, traveling cross-county to take on Coahulla Creek -- which shocked Northwest Whitfield in triple overtime in week one.
Murray is set for a bye week before resuming play Sept. 3 at home against Gilmer.
