Murray football, track coach Brewer adds AD role

Chad Brewer already keeps himself busy as the head football and track and field coach at Murray County High School.
He's adding one more responsibility.
The school named Brewer the new athletics director on Monday. He'll continue his current head coaching roles in addition to his new duties as AD.
"With this new position, it will give me another opportunity to help all of our coaches and our athletics programs," Brewer said. "I appreciate the trust they have in me and I will work hard each day to make our athletic teams and facilities the best in North Georgia."
Brewer replaces Greg Linder as athletics director. Linder is also the head boys basketball coach at Murray County, and he'll stay in that role, he said.
Brewer has been the football and track coach at Murray since 2013. He was at Northwest Whitfield as a football assistant and track head coach for a year prior to that, and was the defensive coordinator at Southeast Whitfield from 2008-2011. A Polk County (Tennessee) High graduate, Brewer played football for four years at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Linder has been the head basketball coach at the school since 2006 and took over the AD role in 2012 after the retirement of then-AD Mitch Holcomb.
"Coach Brewer is very energetic and self-driven," said Gina Linder, Murray County principal and husband of Greg Linder. "He has experience leading teams of student-athletes and adults, and I look forward to working with him in his new role. I have no doubt that he is going to do a great job leading our athletic program."
"I appreciate the opportunities Mrs. Gina Linder and coach Greg Linder have given me in football and in our track and field programs," Brewer said. "They have blessed me with opportunities to make our school better and that is what I want to do."
Brewer will have an early opportunity to put his stamp on the athletics department.
The school is on the hunt for a new head girls basketball coach. Keri O'Neal, who coached for one year at Murray, took the head job at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
"We do have a girls basketball position and it is priority number one," Brewer said. "We will begin the search soon."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.