CHATSWORTH — Entering Tuesday night, it had been 22 years since the Murray County High School girls basketball program had played in a playoff game, and it had been another 22 years before that since the Lady Indians had won in the state tournament.
Murray County held on late to grab a 46-43 win over Franklin County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs and in the process, made school history.
“These girls just made history, and they don’t understand just how big of a deal it is,” said Murray head coach Chris Tipton. “We’re just proud of each and every one of those girls. We’re just trying to change the dynamic of girls basketball at Murray County High School.”
It’s the first time Murray has reached the Sweet 16 since 1997, but there were only 16 teams in the tournament at that point. It’s the first playoff win for the Murray girls since 1978.
The Lady Indians wmove into the Sweet 16 to take on the winner of a game tonight between Mary Persons and defending Class 3A champion Cross Creek. The second round game will be either Friday or Saturday.
Early in the game, it seemed like the Lady Indians (21-6) might cruise to that first playoff victory in 44 years, but a stingy Franklin County (14-14) zone held Murray’s offense down in the second half.
The Lady Indians sprinted out to a 16-8 advantage after one quarter and still held a 27-21 lead at halftime.
Franklin County scored the first six points out of halftime to tie the game, and it was played neck-and-neck from there.
Murray had just two fourth quarter points — a Kiersten Hixson putback — until deep in the final frame.
Murray tied to stall with a six-point lead, but Franklin County cut the deficit down to 41-39 with 2:24 left.
Murray’s second basket of the fourth quarter didn’t come until the clock had ticked under one minute remaining.
Mattie Nuckolls sprang free with Murray inbounding near midcourt, and Natalie O’Neal hit Nuckolls with a great pass for a lay-in.
The Lady Lions cut the score back to 43-41 with a quick layup with about 20 seconds left, but Nuckolls went 3-for-4 at the free throw line the rest of the way to hold off Franklin County, even as the Lady Lions hit another late layup.
Nuckolls led the Lady Indians with 16 points.
The Lady Indians were able to hold on for the late win despite stingy second-half defense holding Murray’s leading perimeter scorer Ella Dotson scoreless in the second half and to just four points overall.
“We had to battle a little adversity at the end, but we finished it on the free throw line,” Tipton said. “We had some kids really step up in the clutch.
Hixson was one of those Lady Indians to step up, scoring 12 for the Lady Indians, while reserve forward Skyler Mahoney put in a couple of big shots for the Lady Indians as they struggled to find offense and Alyssa Usrey hit two 3-pointers.
“We’re going to enjoy it tonight, and then we’re going to re-gear our focus for who we play next,” Tipton said.
Murray will await the results of tonight’s first round game, but the Lady Indians would travel to Augusta to play defending champion Cross Creek team unless Mary Persons can pull an upset over a team that enters the playoffs with just one loss. Murray would host the second-round game in that case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.