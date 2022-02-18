Boys
Pickens 71, Southeast Whitfield 57
Sixth-seeded Southeast Whitfield (12-16) was downed 71-57 by fifth-seed Pickens (14-14) in the consolation game of the Region 7-4A tournament in Tunnel Hill on Friday.
The loss sets Southeast as the fourth seed in the region for the Class 4A playoffs, while Pickens is the third seed.
Southeast trailed 59-57 with a couple of minutes left, but Pickens scored the final 12 points of the contest.
The first round of the state playoffs begins Tuesday. The Raiders, which earned a playoff berth after going winless two seasons ago and winning just four games last year, play on the road against Region 5-4A’s Fayette County.
Girls
Murray County 47, Ringgold 39
Murray County (20-5) outscored Ringgold (19-8) 9-1 in an overtime period to grab a 47-39 win in the Region 6-3A semifinals in LaFayette on Friday.
After Ringgold’s Kayla Lopez banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of regulation to tie the game at 38 and force an overtime, Murray didn’t allow another Ringgold field goal.
Mattlie Nuckolls scored the first points for either team with about two minutes to go to put Murray up 40-38, then both Ella Dotson and Kiersten Hixson went 2-for-2 at the free throw line to put the Lady Indians up 44-38 with under a minute to go.
Natalie O’Neal also hit a pair of free throws with 30 seconds left in overtime after collecting a rebound after Ringgold missed a free throw.
Hixson also hit a huge pair of free throws late in regulation to put Murray up 38-35 before Lopez’s late shot tied it.
Nuckolls led Murray with 13, While Dotson scored 10 and Hixson put in eight points.
Murray advanced to the Region 6-3A finals tonight at 7 in LaFayette, where the Indians face top-seeded Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, which comes in at 25-1 and 17-0 in league play.
Murray dropped both games against LFO this year, but both defeats came by six points or less.
Murray, which clinched a playoff berth this season after not making a postseason appearance since 2000, is now assured of a home playoff game in the first round.
